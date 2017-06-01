States in the southern United States had the strongest load-to-truck ratio last week, which led to increases in rates on the spot market. (Graphic: DAT Solutions)

Rates on spot market last week showed the largest increase so far in 2017 across much of the United States, according to a new report from DAT Solutions.

The group attributed the strength in rates to increased retail trade prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with some truck drivers finishing the week early.

“The tighter capacity meant that many shippers had to pay a premium to move freight ahead of the holiday weekend, so outbound rates were up in almost every major van freight market,” DAT said.

In the dry van segment, rates were up on 70 of the top 100 lanes, highlighted by a 24-cent increase to an average of $2.04 a mile from Houston to Oklahoma City. Rates coming out of the Northeast were down slightly.

DAT also reported that reefer markets matched their peaks from June 2016, driven by strong produce shipments coming out of central California.

“The average length of haul for produce shipments was longer last week, which soaked up extra capacity. That also pushed rates up, which have already matched their June peaks from a year ago in many parts of the country. That could make for a very strong June this year,” DAT said.

Average rates also rose in the flatbed segment, led by the Las Vegas to Los Angeles route, which hit $3.71 a mile on average. Loads in Texas, Los Angeles and Jacksonville, FL, were among the strongest, DAT said.

“Flatbed rates are still pretty volatile from one week to the next, so there are still some big drops, even if there aren’t many,” DAT said.

Those lanes included the Alabama route of Birmingham to Mobile, which fell 56 cents to an average of $2.27 a mile.