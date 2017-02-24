Ruan Transportation Management Systems announced that Dan Greteman has joined Ruan’s executive team as vice president and chief information officer.

“Greteman’s background is steeped in technology and business information management, having worked in the technology industry for nearly 28 years,” the company said. “He comes to Ruan from other CIO positions with Allied/Nationwide and Farm Bureau Financial Services. In both roles, Greteman led these organizations to deliver significant transformational projects. Prior to those roles, Dan spent his career in Chicago as partner with Accenture, a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company.”

Greteman has led technology initiatives in partnership with Des Moines Area Community College, Iowa State University and the Technology Association of Iowa to develop programs specifically focused on generating more and well-trained technologists. He has served on the board of directors for Orchard Place and Living History Farms and has played leadership roles in support of United Way of Central Iowa and the American Heart Association.

“Dan brings a tremendous amount of experience and vision to our team,” said Ruan CEO Ben McLean. “Under Dan’s leadership, Ruan will continue to focus on being at the forefront of the latest technology and providing the highest quality systems to our valued customers and team members.”