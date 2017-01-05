Over the past decade, the National Private Truck Council has developed a master plan to provide private fleet management practitioners with education, training, and business networking services through live events and web-based information that deliver optimal take-away value at an affordable cost. The content focus of these services is on best practices, benchmarking data, and model fleets with leading strategic and tactical protocols. These form the basis for continuous improvement of the ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to School of private fleets, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.