Top issues trucking should track for 2017

Urbanization is changing the way Americans live, work, and play. And that impacts freight: While the suburbs “aren’t completely dying,” Larkin warned that Millennials and “empty nesters,” in increasing numbers, seem to want to live, work, and play in urban areas. “Many of those preferring the urban habitat choose not to own an automobile, instead preferring public transit, walking, cycling, or ride sharing,” he said. “Shopping is often done online and desired food, beverages, other consumer goods, as well as, durable goods are delivered directly to the buyer’s residence or place of employment.” Thus motor carriers whose entire existence tends to revolve around the more traditional “brick and mortar” supply chains need to be aware of how fast this urbanization trend is changing consumer preferences and, particularly, the last mile delivery component of retail supply chains.(Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)