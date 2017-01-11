Top issues trucking should track for 2017

Top issues trucking should track for 2017Jan 11, 2017
So what are some of the broader transportation issues trucking CEOs should keep their eyes on as we hurdle into 2017 and beyond? For example, how will domestic migration patterns affect freight flows? Will the increasing automation of just about everything lead to job losses in the freight industry as well as the global economy as a whole? Could transportation infrastructure investments and rising energy “self-sufficiency” in the U.S. prime the country for big economic growth? Those are questions with huge ramifications for trucking – especially in terms of how freight gets moved – and John Larkin, managing director and head of transportation capital markets research for Stifel Capital Markets, recently highlighted several trucking needs to watch.