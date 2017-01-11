Top issues trucking should track for 2017

Fleet Owner
  • Averitt4.jpg

    Dynamic pricing, long a staple in the airline industry, is coming to the world of freight: With the advent of Application Program Interfaces (APIs) real-time data can be exchanged between 3PL’s, freight brokers, carriers, shippers, and receivers – and this real-time data interchange, combined with predictive analytics, can enable motor carriers to achieve better lane balance, high equipment utilization rates, and higher load factors, Larkin believes. “We expect to see this technique applied in the less-than-truckload sector first,” he said. “Truckload carriers will likely follow, while the railroads may be last to adopt this approach.” (Photo courtesy of Averitt Express)

  • AmazonPrime.png

    Amazon’s logistics plans: Just in the past year or two, Larkin noted Amazon has rolled out its own trailer fleet, has developed an Uber-like last mile delivery process named Flex, has received its license to operate as a non-vessel owning common carrier (NVOCC) in the international container shipper market, has developed its own air parcel hubs with its “own” dedicated aircraft, has been at work developing its own truck brokerage operation, and recently revealed a plan to deliver packages by drone from airborne warehouses. “Carriers and 3PLs [third party logistics providers] alike must develop an Amazon strategy,” he stressed. “Either engage in a fully-integrated, collaborative partnership with Amazon, or align with more traditional, slower moving customers. It may well prove difficult to serve both of these ‘masters’ sustainably.” (Photo courtesy of Amazon)

  • Robot1.JPG

    Automation and its impact on manufacturing, transportation, and jobs: Automation of manufacturing could actually speed up “re-shoring” efforts – bringing more manufacturing back to North America – and the implication for transportation is “dramatic,” Larkin said. “Automated production eliminates the labor cost differential, which historically justified globalized supply chains,” he said. And freight gets “touched” domestically eight to 12 times when a product is produced entirely within a continent or a country versus the two to three times when imported. Automating transportation comes with more challenges. “Robust autonomous technology [need to be] capable of dealing with variable weather conditions, invisible lane markings, hackers, communication system disruptions, etc.,” Larkin explained. Autonomous trucks could likely eliminate the persistently challenging driver shortage and might destroy highway to rail intermodal conversion economics.” (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

  • classroom.jpg

    The mismatch between available labor and available jobs will widen: Larkin believes the U.S. desperately needs to overhaul its education system, as automated manufacturing, the growth of 3D printing, and other computer-based work isn’t going to create “traditional” jobs. “We essentially need to stop suggesting that all citizens receive a college diploma while developing and providing an alternate educational path that equips a sufficient number of young people with the skills necessary to program a computerized machine tool, maintain a robotic welding machine, re-optimize an automated warehouse, operate a platoon of trucks, etc.,” he stressed. “When will our political leaders wake up and recognize the need for this new wave blue collar educational path? Or will automation lead to increased unemployment, a smaller workforce, and all the attendant social problems?” (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Dept. of Education)

  • TX.JPG

    Migration to the south, the southwest, and the mountain states will continue: “The states that continue to ramp up taxes and regulations are losing population or, at a minimum, not growing as fast as the states that have adopted more business-friendly tax and regulatory regimens,” Larkin said. “Freight flows are adjusting to the changing industrial migration and population migration patterns [so] motor carriers with a  focus on hauling manufactured products out of certain regions (i.e., the northeast, for example) need to be cognizant of these accelerating trends in order to maintain the equipment utilization and lane balance that often drives profitability.” (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

  • Phil1_1.JPG

    Urbanization is changing the way Americans live, work, and play. And that impacts freight: While the suburbs “aren’t completely dying,” Larkin warned that Millennials and “empty nesters,” in increasing numbers, seem to want to live, work, and play in urban areas. “Many of those preferring the urban habitat choose not to own an automobile, instead preferring public transit, walking, cycling, or ride sharing,” he said. “Shopping is often done online and desired food, beverages, other consumer goods, as well as, durable goods are delivered directly to the buyer’s residence or place of employment.” Thus motor carriers whose entire existence tends to revolve around the more traditional “brick and mortar” supply chains need to be aware of how fast this urbanization trend is changing consumer preferences and, particularly, the last mile delivery component of retail supply chains.(Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

  • Phil3_0.JPG

    Infrastructure investment is critical to improving the nation’s transportation network. But funding mechanisms need to change: The U.S. network of highways, developed in the 1950s, was largely federally funded and paid for by fuel taxes. But as vehicles became more fuel efficient, tax revenue – a function of gallons of fuel purchased – waned. “The highway system has deteriorated and has become chronically congested in many locales,” Larkin said. While President-elect Trump is proposing a trillion dollar, multi-year infrastructure program, finding funding remains a challenge. “But ramifications for transportation companies would be positive,” he said “To the extent traffic congestion were to be eliminated and network fluidity were to be enhanced, transportation companies would be able to increase asset utilization, in some cases fairly dramatically.” (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

  • Fracking.jpg

    U.S. energy self-sufficiency will drive an improved trade balance and freight demand: With the advent of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, the U.S. has the potential to become energy self-sufficient within the next five to 10 years – and the exploration and energy extraction processes alone should generate significant amounts of freight and incremental economic activity, Larkin stressed. “The potential for a resurgence in oil and natural gas liquids transportation demand, frack sand transportation demand, and demand for the transportation of other goods and products needed by crews conducting the exploration and extraction operations certainly exists over the coming one to two year time frame,” he said. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Dept. of the Interior)

  • FreightShip.JPG

    The U.S. really needs a national freight strategy: A “national freight strategy” is still required in order for the U.S. to do “more with less” and accelerate the rate of what Larkin calls “secular” economic growth. “The U.S. has never developed and implemented a full blown national freight transportation strategy,” he said. “As a result, our multi-modal network is sub-optimized. The lack of a comprehensive plan also ensures that the importance of intermodal connectors, ports, inland waterways, railroads, etc., is ignored.” (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

So what are some of the broader transportation issues trucking CEOs should keep their eyes on as we hurdle into 2017 and beyond? For example, how will domestic migration patterns affect freight flows? Will the increasing automation of just about everything lead to job losses in the freight industry as well as the global economy as a whole? Could transportation infrastructure investments and rising energy “self-sufficiency” in the U.S. prime the country for big economic growth? Those are questions with huge ramifications for trucking – especially in terms of how freight gets moved – and John Larkin, managing director and head of transportation capital markets research for Stifel Capital Markets, recently highlighted several trucking needs to watch.

