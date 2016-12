Volunteers walk down McClellan Dr., near Section 60, laying wreaths on the gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Larue)

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Sandra, place a wreath at the Columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

Altogether, over 300 trucks packed with wreaths coming from Harrington, Maine, were delivered to over 1,000 participating cemeteries during National Wreaths Across America Day . (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

This year, Wreaths Across America expects to deliver more than one million wreaths to veterans’ graves around the globe. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

“The trucking industry has a longstanding tradition of honoring our nation’s fallen heroes and Wreaths Across America is very much a part of that legacy,” noted Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), in a statement. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

Carrying roughly 5,000 wreaths per truck, it takes 60 trucks to deliver enough wreaths for Arlington National Cemetery alone. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

Volunteers unload wreaths from a truck during National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that’s helped expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery; a ceremony that’s going on for 25 years now. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

Despite ice and freezing rain, thousands of volunteers gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to lay wreaths haul by some 60 trucks on the graves of U.S. military personnel. This year, some 300 trucks delivered wreaths to roughly 1,000 participating cemeteries during National Wreaths Across America Day. (All photos courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense)