A Walmart associate loads a package for delivery into her car at the end of her shift (Photo: Walmart Stores)

Walmart Stores said it is testing the use of company associates to deliver online orders to customers’ homes.

“Not only can this cut shipping costs and get packages to their final destinations faster and more efficiently, it creates a special win-win-win for customers, associates and the business,” Marc Love, president and CEO of Walmart’s e-commerce division in the United States, wrote in a June 1 blog post announcing the move.

Popular Now How freight is priced and paid for is changing fast ELD mandate: A business burden or technology upgrade? Report: Driverless trucks will eliminate millions of jobs

The test is beginning at two stores in New Jersey and one in Arkansas. Last year, Walmart purchased online retailer Jet.com for $3.3 billion last year to fight off online retail competition from Amazon.com and others.

Walmart trucks already move orders to stores from fulfillment centers, and can transport ship-to-home orders to a store close to the final destination, Love said. At that point, an associate can make the home delivery.



He added this idea can provide associates a way to earn extra income on their drives home, if they choose to participate. Walmart said 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a store, making it easy to match an associate’s commute with a delivery order.