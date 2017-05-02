By Dec. 18, 2017, most commercial truck drivers will be required to use electronic logging devices to record their hours of duty. Your fleet can stop there — but why not get more out of it?

There's more potential return on investment here, and with an ELD connected to their trucks' engines, fleets and trucking companies can improve driver performance, lower commercial user-based insurance costs and many other benefits.

Learn how in an exclusive, free webinar Tues., May 16 at 2:00 EDT presented by Fleet Owner and sponsored by Telogis, a Verizon Company.