WEX Inc., a longtime provider of fuel cards and payment services for commercial fleets, announced an alliance with GasBuddy to make inroads into the consumer market.

The companies said they plan to explore strategic uses of their collective technology, infrastructure and data to deliver greater cost savings to the driving public.

“WEX is keen to develop new opportunities that leverage our massive advantage in infrastructure and payments expertise to open new markets,” said Nicola Morris, senior vice president of corporate development.

The GasBuddy smartphone app has been downloaded 65 million times, providing updated gasoline price information to users.