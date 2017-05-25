Students who enroll for free in XPO's driver training school will work part time as dock workers. (Photo: XPO Logistics)

XPO Logistics Inc. announced it is offering free tuition to its truck driving schools, a part-time position during training and a full-time job upon graduation.

XPO said over 150 trainees will complete courses at its schools in 2017, located at its less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers.

"Our CDL training is a unique career opportunity in that both the company and the student have skin in the game,” said Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business. “The program is designed to create satisfying careers for professional drivers who share our focus on safety and customer service."

XPO said a hostler class will be offered for those interested in terminal yard operations. During the training period, students in the program will work part time as dock workers, allowing them to earn money beyond saving an estimated $5,000 on enrollment.

The students are required to complete classroom training, as well as 150 hours behind the wheel. After obtaining a CDL and completing a probationary period, students are eligible for a full-time driving job at XPO.