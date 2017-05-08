Fleet Owner
Fleet Owner May 2017

The May issue of Fleet Owner takes a look at 3 key topics for fleets and trucking. First we examine Roadside Inspections with tips from law enforcement on best practices for how to pass inspections. Next Fleet Owner delves into the viability of Alternative Fuels. Fleet Owner continues the annual Green Fleet of the Year award - look below to see who won. Also this month check out our Battling driver fatigue feature where we give key advice on how to keep drivers razor-sharp on the road. Be sure to catch our June issue next month as we dissect Cargo Theft and the looming threat it poses to trucking.

Editor's Page

  May 3, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Is our future autonomous?  

    Let me just start by saying that to be writing this column is quite an honor for me. It also goes without saying that I am following in the footsteps of greatness here—and that's no understatement for anyone who's known Jim Mele, my boss and mentor, these last 17 years.

Commentary

  May 3, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Pro & Cons: Buying VS. Leasing  

    Pro: Why you should buy your equipment by Pat Gaskins, senior vice president of financial services, AmeriQuest Transportation Services When you are thinking of acquiring a new piece of equipment, be it a straight truck, tractor, trailer, or any capital asset, you need to decide what is the best financing option for your business, as well as the best option for the specific asset type and use. Based on how a company is structured, and its current tax situation, you may want to consider the following in your lease-versus-buy analysis:
  May 3, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Trucking's beautiful people  

    It's several weeks ago that I got back from covering my first Mid-America Trucking Show, and my first time in Louisville, or even Kentucky, for that matter. I've been lucky to experience a number of trucking events now, but this was my first MATS. Lots of things stood out to me, as I expected, but there was one thing I was more and more aware of the longer I was there.
  May 3, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Let's focus on positives, too  

    If you are reading this column at the very onset of the delivery of this magazine, you could possibly be preparing for the Truckload Carriers Assn.'s  Annual Safety Div. meeting in Phoenix, AZ, or you could not be preparing for it, thus ending my shameless plug for attending one of TCA's finest meetings. Regardless, a funny thing has happened when it came to prepping for this meeting, laying out the program, and even contacting speakers for it. CSA has almost faded into the background.
  May 3, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Time-sensitive deliveries  

    Started in 1949 as a small family business, American Proteins has grown to become the international source for processing allied poultry products. Today, the company operates the largest protein and lipids conversion operation in the world, annually producing more than 750,000 tons of pet food and feed-grade protein meal, pet food and feed-grade poultry fat, and feather meal.
  May 8, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    The VW settlement  

    With the legal processes surrounding the Volkswagen settlements still very much underway, state agencies and fleets alike are left with many un­answered questions: When will the funds be available? What types of projects can I apply for? How much could I receive?
  May 3, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Ruling gives China an edge  

    The recent announcement from the International Trade Commission (ITC) that truck and bus tires from China do not injure the U.S. truck tire manufacturing industry and that there will be no anti-dumping and countervailing duties for the foreseeable future comes as a surprise. Just a few months ago, the Dept. of Commerce  calculated countervailing duties that ranged from 38.61% to 65.46% while anti-dumping margins ranged from 9% to 22.57%. From the International Trade Commission (ITC) decision:

Management

  May 3, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Passing Inspections  

    While most trucking fleets place due emphasis on the driver's safety responsibilities behind the wheel, all too often management has been less diligent when it comes to the day-to-day chore—and it is a chore—of equipment inspection. Thus, trucking gets oversight from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with thousands of pages of U.S. code devoted to equipment and inspection standards, and the Compliance Safety Accountability (CSA)program that formally ties drivers and their companies together in the compliance effort.
  Apr 10, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    TL giants Knight, Swift to merge together

    TL carriers Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation Co. are planning to merge via an all-stock transaction, with the combined company to be named Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. and its joint stock trading under the ticker "KNX." The motor carriers said in a joint statement that the holding company structure will enable the Knight and Swift to operate under common ownership and share best practices, while maintaining distinct brands and operations.
  Apr 10, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Knight: Merger an opportunity that couldn't be passed by

    Kevin Knight, executive chairman of TL carrier Knight Transportation and in line to fulfill the same role of the joint company to be formed by Knight's proposed merger with Swift Transportation, believes the "moon and stars aligned" for this deal to occur and expects it will help position both motor carriers to benefit from expected capacity tightening at the end of the year and on into 2018.
  Apr 5, 2017
    Article

    Senators quiz trucking execs on highway funding, truck size, driverless tech

    Truckers took advantage of a wide-ranging Senate hearing Tuesday to push for sustainable, user-fee based highway funding, federal support of advanced truck safety systems, free trade, and tax relief—topics that found a sympathetic audience in the Republican-led Commerce subcommittee on surface transportation. Some members, however, did express safety and modal competitiveness concerns regarding a renewed call for twin 33-ft. trailers and the development of autonomous truck technology.
  Mar 21, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Will truckers become like drone operators?

    Stefan Seltz-Axmacher knows that many drivers don't like him and his autonomous trucks so he tries to change the conversation. "Yes, we're these nerdy guys from San Francisco, and we've built a robot that looks like it does their work," says the CEO and co-founder of Starsky Robotics. "Drivers say, 'Oh, my gosh. Are they going to take our jobs?' but when the conversation becomes about remote driving, and more home time, we go from being an enemy to a friend. I really hope that's the dynamic we're largely able to have."
  Apr 4, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Fleet Owner hires Neil Abt as senior editor

    Fleet Owner, the trucking industry's leading information source for more than 90 years, announces award-winning journalist Neil Abt is joining its editorial team as senior editor. Abt brings more than 20 years of reporting experience, including 15 years covering the trucking industry, and a leadership role as editorial director of the American Trucking Assns.' Transport Topics.  A graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., he began his career covering sports for The Washington Post, followed by a position in the newsroom of America Online (AOL).
  Mar 16, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    New CEO and president for U.S. Xpress

    Known for its innovative and successful approach as a truckload carrier, U.S. Express Enterprises Inc. has announced a new generation of leadership with Eric Fuller taking on the role of CEO and Lisa Quinn Pate now president and chief administrative officer.  Current CEO Max Fuller, who founded the carrier in 1986 with partner Pat Quinn, will now serve as the company's executive chairman.
  Mar 20, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    What to know about recruiting and retaining millennials

    INDIANAPOLIS. Millennials. They're the generation known for being technologically driven and savvy on social media. They're multitaskers, they're civic minded, and they crave diversity. And there are more than 80 million of them.
  Mar 21, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    ATA calls on HHS to set hair testing standards

    In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, American Trucking Assns. President and CEO Chris Spear called for the federal government to quickly release guidelines and standards for the use of hair samples in mandatory drug testing of truck drivers.
  Mar 20, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    UFSTP lists carriers confirmed for food safety program

    TransComply, manager of the Uniform Food Safety Transportation Protocol (UFSTP), has launched at https://www.ufstp.com/verify of motor carriers that have complied with all the requirements for participation in the program.

Running Green

  May 2, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Green Fleet of the Year: Walmart

    Walmart's private fleet is not only large, with some 6,400 tractors and 61,000 trailers, but it's also a near-perfect reflection of the giant corporation's goals and commitment to social responsibility.  And it's come to represent perhaps the most publicly visible strides the company has made as it pioneers meaningful corporate efforts to foster sustainability.
  Apr 10, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    XL Hybrids, Knapheide partner to install XLP PHEV upfits

    XL Hybrids announced that The Knapheide Manufacturing Company, a commercial vehicle equipment provider in North America, will become a ship-thru installer of XL Hybrids' XLP plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) upfits on Ford half-ton pickup trucks. Knapheide will begin XLP PHEV upfits on Ford F-150s in its Kansas City, MO, facility starting in fourth quarter 2017.
  Mar 21, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Peterbilt 520, 320 eligible for hybrid, zero-emission voucher

    The Peterbilt Models 520 and 320 equipped with the Cummins ISL-G Near Zero engine have been granted eligibility for the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). HVIP encourages the commercialization of low-emitting hybrid and zero-emissions trucks by assisting fleets with purchase of these advanced technology vehicles.
  Mar 7, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    AmeriPride to add 20 electric walk-in vans powered by Motiv

    After initially replacing 20 percent of its Vernon California fleet with electric delivery trucks, AmeriPride Services announced it plans to add 20 additional walk-in vans equipped with the Motiv Power Systems all-electric powertrain to the company's California fleet.
  Mar 17, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Conversion specialists upfit a 2017 F-250

    INDIANAPOLIS. This week at the Work Truck Show, Alliance AutoGas conversion techs took attendees through a step-by-step live conversion of a 2017 F-250. The conversion features Alliance AutoGas' EPA and NFPA 58 compliant Engineered Fuel System featuring a "plug and play" single plug wiring connector.
  Mar 13, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    ConMet, Protean Electric partner to develop electric in-wheel drive system

    Consolidated Metco (ConMet) announced it is partnering with Protean Holdings Corp. (Protean Electric) to develop an electric in-wheel drive system to provide hybrid-electric solutions for the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets.
  Mar 30, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Blue Bird Vision school bus receives EPA, CARB certifications

    The Blue Bird Vision Gasoline bus recently received full certification from both the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board, the company announced. The Blue Bird Vision Gasoline bus is certified to the federal standard of 0.20 nitrogen oxide emissions.

Equipment

  May 3, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Alt Fuels: Alive and well  

    Despite what Jim Castelaz, CEO and founder of Motiv Power Systems, describes as a catch-22 created by the volatility of diesel fuel prices—"When diesel prices are high, fleets say they can't afford to invest in new propulsion technology; but when they are low, they say they don't need to invest in such technology"—he is finding more of them starting to take a "long-term strategic view" where alternative propulsion is concerned.
  May 3, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    New oils greasing the skids for more to come

    The transition to the latest heavy-duty engine oil specifications is well underway, according to the organization that manages the standards.  The American Petroleum Institute (API) has licensed about 400 CK-4 and more than 60 FA-4 oils submitted by large, medium, and small oil marketers.
  Mar 9, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Mack introduces Body Builder Portal for faster upfit process

    Mack Trucks introduced the Mack Body Builder Portal, which brings all of Mack's body builder resources together in one accessible online location. As a one-stop shop for all body builder needs, the new Mack Body Builder Portal gives customers, body builders and dealers the tools they need to ensure a quick and efficient body upfit process, according to Mack.
  Mar 14, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Volvo Trucks expands VHD model capabilities with I-Shift

    Volvo Trucks North America introduced at ConExpo-CON/AGG 2017 new safety and performance features for the Volvo I-Shift, I-Shift for Severe Duty
  • Mar 8, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Morgan launches NexGen truck bodies

    Morgan Corporation, North America’s premier designer and producer of light- and medium-duty truck and van bodies, announced the launch of its NexGen ‘Next Generation’ of truck bodies for Dry Freight and Refrigerated applications....More
  • Mar 14, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Eaton ups ratings for Procision automated transmission

    The Procision dual-clutch automatic transmission for medium-duty Class 6 and 7 applications has expanded its application coverage with increased horsepower and GVW ratings, according to Eaton Corp.   Maximum horsepower is now 300 HP, up from 260 HP, and maximum GVW ratings have been boosted to 35,000 lbs. for air-braked trucks and 33,000 lbs. for those equipped with Eaton’s Park Pawl....More
  • Mar 20, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Gabriel HD video explains how to prolong tire life

    Gabriel reminds its customers to change their shocks when installing new tires. The engineers at Gabriel HD have released a video on the subject that can be viewed on The Original Gabriel....More
  • Mar 7, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Ancra releases new Vers-A-Deck system

    Ancra International has introduced what it calls the next generation in captive decking systems, Vers-A-Deck. According to the company, the low profile Vers-A-Deck Beam has a working load limit rating (WLL) of 3000 lb. This allows a cargo weight rating of 750 lb. per beam so a decking position with 4 beams can support 3000 lb. of cargo weight....More
  • Mar 7, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    New CV inspection, preventive maintenance videos from Monroe

    Tenneco’s Monroe Commercial Vehicle brand’s technical resource center has recently produced two videos to reach thousands of commercial vehicle service technicians and fleet managers....More
  • Mar 20, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Peterson releases new generation of 36-diode classics

    Peterson announced it has combined the classic look of its original 36-diode Piranha LED lights with circuitry and automated manufacturing to create a new-generation line of USA-made lighting: the 817R-36 Stop/Turn/Tail light and the 817A-36 Park/Turn light....More
  • Mar 17, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Jacobs engine brake available for International A26

    Jacobs Vehicle Systems announced the launch of a compression release engine brake for the International A26 engine....More
  • Mar 14, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Redline unveils Air Brake NanoLeak Finder

    Redline Detection unveiled the Air Brake NanoLeak Finder, a technological innovation that pinpoints leaks in air brake, air suspension and air-powered accessory systems. The new equipment was at the ConExpo – CON/AGG Show in Las Vegas....More
  • Mar 29, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Talbert introduces 55-ton extendable trailer

    Talbert Manufacturing introduced its 55SA-TELE heavy-haul trailer. According to the company, the 53-foot unit allows users to haul a wide range of large equipment, such as bridge beams, conveyors, generators, pressure vessels and tanks, then retract the trailer to 32 ft. 6 inches. This shortens the overall trailer length to 53 ft....More
  • Apr 3, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Hendrickson introduces new benchmark for torque rods

    Hendrickson announces through advanced bushing design and innovative construction, TRAXX ROD, a new benchmark for vocational torque rods, in weight and bushing walk-out performance. According to the company, the TRAXX ROD design achieves up to 3x longer life versus conventional forged or cast torque rods....More
  • Apr 6, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    NTEA adds resource for CV upfitters to comply with FMVSS

    NTEA recently released a test manual and kit to provide guidance in meeting the field of view requirements in the new rear visibility portion of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 111. These field of view rules, applicable to vehicles with a 10,000-lb. gross vehicle weight rating or less, will phase in for previously compliant vehicles that are altered starting May 1, 2017. Full compliance for all regulated vehicles is mandatory by May 1, 2018....More
  • Mar 10, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Havis adds computing solutions to work truck, van fleets

    Havis Inc. says it's added vehicle-specific computer docking and mounting solutions designed to increase mobile productivity in work trucks, vans and SUVs and will have solutions on display at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis....More
  • Mar 31, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Buyers introduces slide out truck bed box line

    Buyers Products introduced the new Slide Out Truck Bed Box line specifically engineered for truck beds. According to the company, the new slide out truck bed boxes boast a reinforced box design that fits in truck beds for easy access to tools. Buyers noted that a push-button locking latch releases the drawer easily, which automatically locks in position every eight inches to control drawer motion. Movable partitions and dividers provide configurability for a wide range of tools and hardware....More
  • Mar 16, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Oliver rolls out new drive retread, ULP trailer retread size

    Oliver Rubber Company announced the launch of the Oliver Lug Traction Drive (“ORCO LTD”), a new lightweight, open-shoulder drive-position retread for regional and urban commercial vehicles. “Designed to deliver excellent all-weather traction and durability, it is ideal for school bus pick-up and delivery, as well as food and beverage applications,” according to the company....More
  • Mar 16, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    ESW opens new facility for aftermarket DOCs and DPFs

    ESW Group, a manufacturer of Skyline aftermarket DPFs (Diesel Particulate Filters), DOCs (Diesel Oxidation Catalysts), announced the opening of a new production facility in Montgomeryville, PA. DPFs and DOCs are components of the emission control systems of the post-2007 diesel powered trucks and buses, and have allowed a new generation of vehicles to emit low levels of diesel particulate matter emissions....More
  • Mar 8, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Minimizer seeks new product ideas

    Heavy-duty trucking veterans, or anybody else for that matter, Minimizer wants to hear from you. The aftermarket parts company is looking for its next Tested and Tortured product, and often receives ideas from the people that do the job day-in and day-out....More
  • Mar 29, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Purkeys develops tool for liftgate charging systems

    Purkeys, which provides electrical solutions for the heavy-duty trucking industry, has developed the Purkeys’ Comparison Tool, an online tool that allows fleets to determine which liftgate battery charging system will work best for their specific application....More
  • May 8, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Maintenance Bay: Beating back corrosion

    President: Dave Letts Company: Transport Finishes Inc. Operation: A sandblasting, body work, fiberglass repair, and paint shop for heavy-duty trucks and trailers located in East Hazel Crest, IL PROBLEM: When it comes to refurbishing trailers, Dave Letts says that corrosion problems strike the same areas over and over again largely due to the operating conditions every trucking company must deal with....More

Mid America Truck Show & Truckload Carriers Association

  • Mar 22, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Peterbilt boosts 579 fuel economy by 8%

    LOUISVILLE, KY.  Changes to the Peterbilt Model 579 Epiq for the 2018 model year improve fuel efficiency by 8% compared to 2017 models, according to the company. The company also announced a new warranty for its certified used truck program and availability of a new Allison automatic transmission during a press conference at the Mid America Trucking Show....More
  • Mar 22, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Kenworth telematics adding service management

    LOUISVILLE, KY.  With over 30,000 of Class 8 trucks already equipped with Kenworth Truck Tech+ remote diagnostics capabilities, Kenworth announced that it will be integrating service management with the system, allowing fleets to manage repairs and other service events through its online portal....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Because these truckers acted, someone's alive today

    All theories and training aside, it's a critical moment: what if you're out driving and suddenly come across an accident, and what you do right then could mean someone else's life or death? David Webb, Chris Baker and Tim Freiburger, this year's finalists for the Goodyear Highway Hero award announced at the Mid-America Trucking Show, took action when that moment came....More
  • Apr 4, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    ATRI launches commercial driver survey

    The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) launched an online data collection to solicit commercial driver perspectives on a number of top industry issues.  The driver feedback will be utilized in several ATRI studies focused on transportation infrastructure funding, the driver shortage, and improving highway safety....More
  • Mar 23, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Latest Mack innovations target fuel efficiency

    LOUISVILLE. Emphasizing the brand’s “tradition of application excellence” and customer-focused innovation, Mack Trucks used its media slot at the 2017 Mid-America Trucking Show Thursday to highlight products aimed at improved fuel efficiency....More
  • Mar 23, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Thermo King adds battery management products

    LOUISVILLE, KY.  Transport refrigeration manufacturer Thermo King announced new on-vehicle power management products during the Mid America Trucking Show....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Pirelli unveils products for U.S. at MATS 2017

    Following its announcement last year to enter the commercial truck tire market, the Pirelli brand previewed its product tire line under the TP Commercial Solutions entity at the 2017 Mid America Trucking Show. After testing, TP Commercial Solutions is ready to launch the sales and marketing of the Pirelli Brand of Radial Truck Tires, Agricultural Tires and Off-The Road Tires along with the Formula Brand to the US and Canada....More
  • Mar 23, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Bestpass adds leased-equipment toll service

    LOUISVILLE, KY.  Toll management provider Bestpass has added a new program for leased truck, trailers and other vehicles.  Introduced at the Mid America Trucking Show, the Leased Equipment Toll Solution (LETS) allows users of leased equipment to transfer toll-payment transponders between vehicles, as well as simplify rebilling from lessor to lessee. Existing Bestpass customers who transfer transponders to leased vehicles will retain their discounts and other account features, according to the group....More
  • Mar 22, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    A foundation technology for autonomous trucks

    LOUISVILLE, KY. There are over 100,000 Bendix Wingman collision mitigation systems installed in trucks today, and if you count the company’s older Vorad warning system, the number of forward collision warning systems on the road in trucks climbs to 240,000. Last year Navistar made the Wingman Advanced system standard on its linehaul tractors, and at the Mid America Trucking Show this week both Kenworth and Peterbilt announced that they were adding the system as standard equipment on their linehaul trucks....More
  • Mar 27, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    XL Specialized Trailers adds galvanized lowboys to lineup

    LOUISVILLE. XL Specialized Trailers introduced its first galvanized lowboys at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) here. The Mechanical Detachable Extendable (MDE) model is designed to combine the advantages of an extendable lowboy with the anti-corrosion benefits of galvanizing....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Driver community ONE20 hits the road

    LOUISVILLE. Continuing to push the marketing boundaries, ONE20, a rapidly growing app-based trucker community, is using the Mid-American Trucking Show here to promote new offerings ranging from ONE20-branded energy drinks to ELDs to a data-mined best and worst list—and even its newly authorized trucking company....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Cooper adds new drive tire to Roadmaster line

    LOUISVILLE. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is adding a new long-haul drive tire its Roadmaster commercial product line: the RM852EM, which is SmartWay verified. While Cooper Tire positions Roadmaster as a value-focused line, extensive engineering resources and real-world road testing went into the RM852EM to ensure it delivers on performance as well, explained Gary Schroeder, director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business....More
  • Mar 24, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    TomTom: Bridge is now ready for ELD

    LOUISVILLE. TomTom and M2M DataSmart, wireless data service provider, announced a solution to improve the trucker data logging experience. The new TomTom Bridge ELD Kit powered by M2M DataSmart includes the TomTom Bridge, an in-truck toolbox with mount and power cable, a vehicle-specific connector, and a subscription to the Hours of Service app from M2M DataSmart....More
  • Mar 29, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Wrapping up the TCA convention

    NASHVILLE. The final day of the 2017 Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) annual convention tackled major industry topics, touching on the outlook for the U.S. freight market, examining the potential timeline for automated trucks, and how to attract more women into trucking’s ranks, while announcing several major awards – including those recognizing the “Best Fleets to Drive For” in North America as well as one truck driver’s singular act of heroism....More
  • Mar 28, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Bison explains how it rebuilt its safety culture 1

    NASHVILLE. Garth Pitzel will tell you that in the 1990s, as Bison Transport grew into one of North America’s largest fleets by adding over 100 trucks a year, the company aimed just to be “compliant” with safety regulations while focusing more on how to deliver customer freight on time, every time....More
  • Mar 27, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    PeopleNet to offer 4G LTE coverage for fleets

    NASHVILLE. PeopleNet announced it is the first fleet management provider to offer a connection to 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks, now available through its PeopleNet ConnectedFleet platform. The announcement was made at the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) 2017 Annual Convention....More
  • Mar 27, 2017
    blog

    For late adopters of ELDs simplicity will be the key

    So I got a few minutes to talk with Norm Ellis, president of EROAD, here at the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) annual convention in Nashville, TN....More

Hardware Report

  • May 8, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Hardware Report: Trailer aerodynamics  

    For fleets seeking fuel cost savings through improved trailer aerodynamics, side skirts and other devices are now a proven approach. There are also a growing number of options available for streamlining airflow at the rear of trailers....More

Vocational Profile

  • May 5, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Vocational Profile: Cold facts  

    Delivering on time and safely is important in any trucking operation. In the food-service business, hauling and delivering products at the right temperature is equally critical, notes Mark Brewster, distribution fulfillment director at Land O’Frost....More

Information Technology

  • May 4, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Battling Fatigue  

    You could call 2017 the year trucking takes on driver fatigue, that “other impairment” that’s been shown to be just as dangerous as driving distracted or under the influence. Most commercial drivers will be required starting in December of this year to record their time behind the wheel with electronic logging devices, or ELDs, and the whole point of those is to ensure drivers comply with federal hours-of-service (HOS) rules. Those rules, after all, are meant to achieve a U.S....More
  • Mar 31, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Are you ready for blockchain technology?

    Have you heard about 'blockchain technology?' How about 'Bitcoin?' "I've talked with transportation executives about blockchain and they say, 'I've never heard of that before.' Then you say, 'Are you familiar with Bitcoin?' and they say, 'Yeah, isn't that the currency that drug dealers use to do transactions?' The easy answer is 'Yes,' but the more complex answer is that it has applications with far broader impact than just the illicit economy," says Andy Schmahl, partner with PwC's Strategy&....More
  • Apr 6, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Healthy Fleet Challenge coming in May

    Looking to get fit this season or drop a few pounds? Healthy Fleet announced its next challenge will be run through a mobile app, which will be available to all companies for free. This new challenge follows the most recent one that took place in January and February this year, where participants lost a total of 579 lbs. Here is some feedback reported by office staff and drivers who participated in the last Healthy Fleet Challenge:...More
  • Mar 22, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    TMW integrates driver recruiting tool with TMW.Suite

    TMW Systems announced the integration of its TMW.Suite transportation management solution (TMS) with the TruckRight driver recruiting and retention system....More
  • Mar 23, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Fleet Complete acquires BigRoad

    Fleet Complete announced its acquisition of BigRoad, a provider of hours-of-service (HOS) and regulatory compliance solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in Waterloo’s tech hub, also known as Canada’s Silicon Valley, BigRoad was founded to address the new HOS regulations imposed on the commercial motor vehicle (CMV) industry. The company said it released one of the first mobile HOS applications, BigRoad Mobile App....More
  • Apr 5, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Getac partners with Trivalent

    Getac announced its partnership with Trivalent, a provider of next-generation data protection services, to deliver next-generation data protection on rugged computing devices. According to the company, Getac notebooks, tablets and handhelds are used to generate and process sensitive data in demanding operating environments and industry sectors....More
  • Mar 20, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Wyoming DOT chooses Lear for connected vehicle pilot program

    Lear Corporation announced it has been selected by the Wyoming Dept. of Transportation (WYDOT) as its partner to supply advanced vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure Road Side Units and On-Board Units.  ...More
  • Apr 3, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    When road disasters strike: Why commercial routing requires more 1

    If you heard about the collapse last Thursday of a significant overpass section of Atlanta's Interstate 85 — an intense, long-raging fire beneath caused the damage — you saw a stark example of when commercial routing needs are very different than GPS navigation for the passenger car-driving public....More
Fleet Owner May 2017
