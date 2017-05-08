Fleet Owner May 2017

The May issue of Fleet Owner takes a look at 3 key topics for fleets and trucking. First we examine Roadside Inspections with tips from law enforcement on best practices for how to pass inspections. Next Fleet Owner delves into the viability of Alternative Fuels. Fleet Owner continues the annual Green Fleet of the Year award - look below to see who won. Also this month check out our Battling driver fatigue feature where we give key advice on how to keep drivers razor-sharp on the road. Be sure to catch our June issue next month as we dissect Cargo Theft and the looming threat it poses to trucking.