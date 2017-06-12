Fleet Owner June 2017

The June issue of Fleet Owner delves into the topic of Cargo Theft. The first feature serves as an overview of the problem that is cargo theft. Next we cover the NYC Annual Equipment and Vehicle Show, which showcases clean fleet initiatives. Last we cover Cybersecurity Strategies and how important it is for fleets to constantly test their security defenses. Next month is our July issue where we provide coverage on New Models. This year we're expending our 'New Models' to cover engines in addition to trucks.