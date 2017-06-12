Fleet Owner June 2017

Fleet Owner
The June issue of Fleet Owner delves into the topic of Cargo Theft. The first feature serves as an overview of the problem that is cargo theft. Next we cover the NYC Annual Equipment and Vehicle Show, which showcases clean fleet initiatives. Last we cover Cybersecurity Strategies and how important it is for fleets to constantly test their security defenses. Next month is our July issue where we provide coverage on New Models. This year we're expending our 'New Models' to cover engines in addition to trucks.

Editor's Page

  Jun 5, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    The Unspoken Issue  

    Cargo theft remains a big problem for the trucking industry and the freight world as a whole—a problem that leads to losses of some $15 billion to $30 billion a year, according to figures compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. And yet our nation’s top law enforcement agency believes that figure may actually be too low, as cargo crime remains an under-reported and, yes, an often unspoken affliction affecting the freight business....More

Commentary

  Jun 5, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Pro & Cons: Driver-facing video  

    Pro: They can help save lives (and money) by John Billingsley, safety director, G&P Trucking More and more fleets in the commercial trucking industry are recognizing the value of video-based safety systems. No other type of technology today is as effective in exonerating drivers and the company in collisions where the driver is not at fault, or helping fleet managers and safety directors in pinpointing specific areas of risk....More
  Jun 5, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    What is there to fear?  

    We are now only six months from the official start of the electronic-logging era. The rule from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has been years in the making, including a redo following a successful court challenge earlier in the decade. While that temporarily halted the rule, it did not slow innovation. After years of advancements made in fuel efficiency and communications, newer technologies like onboard diagnostics, pre­dictive cruise control, and crash avoidance systems are slowly becoming indispensible safety options....More
  Jun 5, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    ELD dawning day approaches  

    I don’t consider myself to be a movie aficionado. But I can say that when  a recent conversation I had about electronic logging devices (ELDs) referred to Dec. 18, 2017, as the day in which Skynet takes over, I had to chuckle.  If you have ever seen a Terminator movie, you know that Skynet is the advanced, technological computer system that led to machines taking over the world....More
  Jun 5, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Smarter about costs

    Dean Foods’ executive Mike Ahart ranks as one of the nation’s top practitioner experts on corporate fleet financial management and is a leading advocate for private fleet managers at every level having sophisticated financial savvy....More
  Jun 5, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    ACT Expo 2017 in review  

    Last month’s Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Southern California demonstrated the continued momentum taking place across the transportation industry to push forward low-carbon fuels, more efficient technologies and fleet sustainability....More
  Jun 6, 2017
    Commentary
    Fleet Owner

    Handling the heat  

    Gator season is here and nothing brings out the twisted shards of rubber and steel like the summer months. While the southern half of the continent must take precautions on a year-round basis, northerners get a little bit of a break until the sun starts getting higher in the sky. Radial truck tires are engineered to operate for hours at equilibrium temperature, where they emit as much heat as they generate....More

Management

  Jun 6, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Cargo Theft: Targeting the Threats  

    There is no firm grasp across the country—and the world—how big cargo theft really is,” said Sam Tucker, CEO of Atlanta-based consulting firm Carrier Risk Solutions. Tucker said many small trucking fleets he interacts with “have no idea about cargo theft [or] don’t care enough about it because they have not faced cargo theft themselves.” Erik Dice, an inspector in the criminal investigations division of the Marion County, FL, sheriff’s office, has a similar belief....More
  May 3, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Celadon reshuffles executive suite amidst fiscal audit

    New executives are taking the helm of transportation conglomerate Celadon Group Inc. as the motor carrier begins an audit with the help of independent legal and accounting experts regarding “certain transactions” involving revenue equipment held for sale between June and December of 2016....More
  May 8, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    FedEx, UPS each win $2.35 billion contracts from DOD

    FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service (UPS) were each award five-year contracts valued at $2.35 from the Department of Defense (DOD) for delivery services. DOD”s transportation purchasing unit, the United States Transportation Command (USTranscom) also issued a contract valued at just under $200 million to Polar Air Cargo....More
  Apr 28, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Landstar downplays likelihood of capacity crunch over ELDs

    Landstar System said it does not anticipate a significant capacity crunch when the electronic logging devices (ELD) mandate takes effect this December, even though 24% of the truck drivers it uses have not yet installed the devices....More
  May 12, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    New managing editor at Fleet Owner

    Michael Catarevas, an experienced, award-winning journalist and editor, has joined the staff of Fleet Owner magazine as managing editor....More
  May 5, 2017
    blog

    Targeting the truck parking issue

    So how bad is the truck parking problem in the U.S.? Well, that depends on who you ask. Some truck drivers say it’s impossible to find parking spots on a daily basis; others say it’s easier than many think, especially if you use technology to help find open slots....More
  Apr 18, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Report highlights medical certification problems 2

    A new report has raised concerns about the costs and quality of medical care for commercial drivers nearly three years after the implementation of a federal mandate aimed at improving the process....More
  May 4, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Fuel economy demands trump fear of GHG rollback

    LONG BEACH, CA. Continued demands for greater fuel efficiency by fleets means there will not be changes to current product development plans, even if there are alterations to the Phase 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) rules for heavy-duty trucks, a panel of truck manufacturers explained....More
  Apr 25, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    NSC says motor vehicle crash data incomplete

    A review by the National Safety Council (NSC) of motor vehicle crash reports from across the U.S. finds that no state “fully captures” critical data regarding incidences involving drunk and/or drugged drivers, distracted driving, and fatigued driving, among others....More
  Apr 27, 2017
    Article

    Western Star's XD-25: 'yellow iron' strong, versatile

    PHOENIX. Targeting “the traditional yellow-iron customer,” Western Star Truck Sales Inc. has added a new option to its XD OFFROAD line. Based on the iconic Western Star 4900 platform, but with “considerably more material” to support off-road applications, the Western Star XD-25 is designed to be tough and versatile....More
  May 10, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Welcome to the Amazon jungle, truckers

    AUSTIN. Truckload carriers have something to look forward to in the near term but, in looking a little further down the road, a leading industry analyst tosses around terms like “decimate,” “destroy,” “profound impact,” “seismic changes,” and, the kicker, “the whole world is going to turn upside down."...More
  May 12, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Real-time load tracking: At what price? 1

    AUSTIN. Supply chain pressure runs downhill, but truckload carriers have nothing to fear from e-commerce—so long as they are, for all practical purposes, perfect. And truckers not only need to be perfect, they’re increasingly expected to reassure shippers and receivers that everything’s fine with each and every load along the way. So is real-time track and trace technology, or live load visibility, soon to be a standard offering, or is there a simpler way for carriers to keep customers happy?...More
  Jun 5, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Safety pro Duvall awarded NPTC top grad  

    Understanding from personal experience what it’s like to drive a truck professionally has given Scott Duvall a unique perspective in his job as a safety manager for Dot Transportation, Mt. Sterling, IL, the largest food redistributor in the U.S. He also recently was named the top Certified Transportation Professional (CTP) graduate for the class of 2017 by the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) at the group’s annual meeting in Cincinnati back in May....More

Running Green

  Jun 5, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Green Fleet of the Month: It's all in the numbers  

    “Green initiatives are important and in our case the numbers make sense,” said Ed Morgenthaler, vice president of maintenance, safety, legal and operations for Rail Management Services (RMS), an intermodal lift-on/lift-off contractor with a fleet of over 750 yard jockeys. “We’re starting to supplement diesel units with electric trucks because in the long run, they will have a lower total cost of ownership while cutting fuel consumption and eliminating emissions at rail yards, which are often located in designated non-attainment areas.”...More
  Apr 19, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Toyota unveils fuel-cell Class 8 tractor prototype

    Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) officially took the wraps off its “Project Portal” prototype Class 8 tractor this week – a hydrogen fuel cell system designed for heavy duty trucks operating at the Port of Los Angeles....More
  May 4, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Kalmar, TransPower unveil electric terminal tractor at ACT Expo

    LONG BEACH. Kalmar USA and TransPower have announced they will enter into a 5-year supply agreement and showcase a joint-effort zero emission, battery-electric version of Kalmar’s Ottawa T2 terminal tractor here at the Advanced Clean Technology (ACT) Expo....More
  May 4, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    BYD showcases battery-electric trucks, buses at ACT Expo

    LONG BEACH. BYD is showcasing the latest advancements in battery-electric buses, trucks and materials handling equipment this week at the 2017 ACT Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center....More
  May 2, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    UPS unveils extended range fuel cell electric delivery truck

    UPS announced it will deploy a prototype extended range Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) in its Rolling Laboratory fleet of alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles. UPS is working with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and other partners to design a first-of-its-kind, zero tailpipe emissions, Class 6 medium-duty delivery truck that meets the same route and range requirements of UPS’s existing conventional fuel vehicles....More
  Apr 14, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Tesla to launch electric Class 8 truck in September

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter that the company plans to unveil an electric semi-truck this September. Tesla Semi truck unveil set for September. Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level....More
  Apr 19, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    XL Hybrids receives CARB executive order for Ford Transit conversions

    XL Hybrids announced it received a California Air Resources Board Executive Order (CARB EO) allowing aftermarket conversions of gasoline-powered Ford Transit cargo vans and passenger wagons to be upgraded with the XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System....More
  Apr 11, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    AcuTread retreads now SmartWay verified

    The AcuTread Alliance Group announced recently that its SAT 17/32nd and 445/50 STT1 13/32nd Trailer/Drive Treads are now verified under the provisions of the Federal EPA SmartWay Verified program. ...More
  Apr 20, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    ATA, Colorado Truckers, Penske honored with SmartWay awards

    The American Trucking Associations (ATA), the Colorado Motor Carriers Association (CMCA) and Penske Truck Leasing are among nine recipients of the 2017 SmartWay affiliate challenge award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)....More

Equipment

  Apr 13, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Bandag celebrates 60 years with Built for Better launch

    Bandag, a business of Bridgestone Americas, Inc. dedicated to the research, development and manufacturing of premium retreaded tires, is marking its 60th anniversary with the launch of a new global campaign designed to reinvigorate the retread category. Called Built for Better, the platform will unite the Bandag brand globally and position retreads as an innovative, sustainable business solution for fleet customers of any size....More
  Apr 17, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Roadside inspections: It's the feedback loop that matters 1

    Michael Riemer, vice president of product and channel marketing for Decisiv Inc., will tell you that there is a difference between “big data” and “lots of data” because, in many cases, fleets have lots of data that’s actually of poor quality – and it’s that type of low-grade, inaccurate data that can trip up their...More
  May 2, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Ancra adds new cargo restraint system product

    Ancra International has introduced Logist-A-Panel, the latest addition to its family of cargo restraint system products. Logist-A-Panel creates a combination captive beam decking and shoring wall system replacing the standard plywood or liner panel from a sheet and post trailer....More
  Apr 14, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    P.S.I. acquires TPMS provider

    Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Truck System Technologies (TST) a provider of tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) and mobile asset management systems (MAMS) technology....More
  Apr 20, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Navistar reveals new Class 8 regional haul tractor

    Navistar is introducing a new regional haul Class 8 tractor this week: the International RH Series, which will be spec’d with the OEM’s new 12.4-liter A26 engine – unveiled back in March -- as its standard power plant....More
  Apr 18, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Hendrickson adds to Genuine Parts portfolio

    Hendrickson has supplemented its Genuine Parts portfolio with the addition of the Hendrickson Equalizing Beam complete with the patented Rotating Bar Pin End Bushing for a quick and easy installation, the company announced....More
  May 3, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Ford upgrades 2018 medium-duty models

    Ford Motor Co. is making some upgrades to its 2018 model Class 6 and 7 medium-duty trucks, the F-650 and F-750, which can be ordered stating this summer with availability at dealerships expected by fall....More
  May 3, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Ryder partners with Workhorse Group

    Ryder System Inc. announced it will be the strategic service partner for Workhorse Group Inc. Ryder will be the exclusive maintenance provider for Workhorse’s entire light- and medium-duty range-extended electric vehicle fleet in North America and will provide a combination of warranty and maintenance services as part of Ryder’s SelectCare fleet maintenance portfolio....More
  Apr 17, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Tredroc Tire rolls out NexTraq fleet tracking solution

    Tredroc Tire Services has implemented NexTraq’s GPS fleet tracking solution to better manage its fleet of 400 vehicles throughout the Great Lakes and Middle South regions of the United States. Tredroc's Commercial and Off the Road (OTR) divisions each use NexTraq to dispatch service vehicles for on-site and emergency services; track sales and service vehicles and other assets for location, time on site, and other metrics; ensure safe driving practices among their drivers; and provide safe driving coaching, when necessary....More
  Apr 17, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Carrier Transicold to acquire select IMPCO road, rail transport lines

    Carrier Transicold has signed an agreement to acquire select IMPCO road and rail transport product lines, including the ComfortPro Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), from Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. According to the company, this addition will allow Carrier Transicold to oversee the development, engineering and manufacturing of these product lines and. Carrier Transicold is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp....More
  Apr 14, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Snider opens retreading plant in Michelin network

    Snider Fleet Solutions announced it is continuing to expand its operations with the opening of its newest retread plant, one of the largest in the Michelin network. With over 3,000 ft. of monorail, the facility can produce 600 finished retreads over a two-shift period, Snider said. Located in Newton, NC, the plant features all-new Michelin Retread Technologies equipment....More
  Jun 7, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Maintenance Bay: 'Wet wash' delivered  

    Fleet Manager: Mark Collins Company: United Parcel Service Operation: Caring for 280,631 pieces of equipment in the U.S., including 80,231 package-car delivery units and vans, plus 20,789 Class 8 units and yard tractors PROBLEM: Cleaning diesel particulate filters (DPFs) is a critical maintenance task for any truck fleet. Those devices are designed to capture the soot emanating from diesel engine exhaust that must  be removed to keep the filter from clogging....More

Hardware Report

  Jun 7, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Hardware Report: APUs  

    The potential for fuel savings as well as the need to comply with more prevalent and stringent idling regulations continue to make auxiliary power units (APUs) of all types an efficient and effective choice for fleets....More

Vocational Profile

  Jun 7, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Vocational Profile: Corporate teamwork  

    It’s business as usual in the Transportation Dept. for Louisville Gas & Electric Co. (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU)—and for good reason. “Our consolidated fleet, lean transportation management team, and outsourced maintenance programs are generating cost savings,” said Jeffrey Schneider, fleet contract manager for the LG&E and KU operations....More

Information Technology

  Jun 8, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Cybersecurity  

    Over the years, Donald Frazier, senior vice president of information technology at Arpin Group, has found that a fleet’s strongest and weakest link when it comes to cybersecurity defenses is its employees. Since 2009, the household goods moving conglomerate has been conducting yearly network penetration tests in which it hires a third-party company to send spoof emails to employees and “hack” its network....More
  Apr 24, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Road to driverless trucks clogged with unanswered questions

    With nearly daily media reports detailing new breakthroughs of highly automated commercial vehicles (HACVs), it may seem they are almost ready for large-scale use. Yet a public listening session sponsored by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) illustrated just how many questions remain to be answered before the technology can become a reality on the nation’s highways....More
  May 4, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Truck platooning requires more than technology 1

    LONG BEACH. Platooning technology could offer a major step forward in cutting truck emissions as well as bring significant improvements to highway safety, according to a panel of researchers at the Advanced Clean Technology (ACT) Expo. While the technology is essentially ready, the panel cautioned that achieving those gains faces both regulatory and operational hurdles before platooning can begin to prove its value in real-world fleet use....More
  Apr 25, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    XTRA Lease taps Telular for trailer telematics

    XTRA Lease and Internet of Things (IOT) firm Telular are partnering up to install the SkyBitz GXT5000 solar-powered fleet management system on over 50,000 of XTRA’s over-the-road dry vans and refrigerated trailers, including approximately 9,000 new trailers purchased this year....More
  Apr 26, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Teletrac Navman certifies its ELD solution

    The new DIRECTOR ELD solution being rolled out by fleet solutions provider Teletrac Navman now meets all the currently-published technical requirements of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and can now be found on the agency’s list of registered...More
  Apr 26, 2017
    News
    Fleet Owner

    Magellan, Samsung team up on ELDs and navigation

    Magellan said it has teamed with Samsung Electronics America Inc. on a new electronic logging and truck-specific navigation partnership....More
  Jun 7, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Fleets Online: Software middleman  

    Company: MakeSpace, New York Operation: Privately owned and operated “white glove” self-storage company with 180 truck drivers and seven warehouses across the U.S. in major U.S. cities...More

Fuel Economy Supplement

  Jun 12, 2017
    Article
    Fleet Owner

    Fuel economy: From research to reality  

    In mid-2016, the u.s. dept.  of energy (DOE) announced that it would fund a second heavy-truck research and development project, dubbed SuperTruck II, to the tune of $80 million. And many fleet managers might’ve rightly rolled their eyes, wondering whether such government expenditures ever result in real-world benefits for trucking companies....More
