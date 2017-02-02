Pro: Hydrogen, electricity are the future by Trevor Milton, CEO and founder, Nikola Motor Co. In December, Nikola motor unveiled the world’s first hydrogen electric commercial truck to over 600 experts at our Salt Lake City headquarters. To date, more than 200,000 people have watched the reveal video at nikolamotor.com and 1.5 billion people read 700-plus stories in the mainstream media about this breakthrough product. Why the excitement? America is looking for a change. Zero ...