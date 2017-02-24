Fleet Owner
Nissan TITAN pickup line now complete

Feb 24, 2017
    The new King Cab configuration is available for both the TITAN half-ton and TITAN XD models. It offers a 6.5-ft. long pickup bed, retains a rear hinge door design with a “wide-opening” feature for easier cab access, and will be offered in S, SV and PRO-4X trim levels, along with a "rear seat delete" option for extra utility. King Cab models go on sale this spring, Nissan added.

    A “split view” marking the differences between the TITAN Crew Cab configuration (top) and King Cab (bottom). The top photo is of a 2017 Nissan TITAN half-ton Crew Cab PRO-4X model. "The launch of the new King Cab body is the last step in a journey that began in December 2015 with the debut of the TITAN XD,” noted Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager for North America trucks and light commercial vehicles at Nissan North America, Inc.

    The 2017 Nissan TITAN half-ton Crew Cab PRO-4X model’s exterior design – created at Nissan Design America in La Jolla, CA – focuses on improved aerodynamics with an approximate 10% reduction in drag versus the previous-generation TITAN. This model incorporates a front spoiler, roof and tailgate spoilers, front tow hook hole cover, underbody covers, rear tire wind deflectors and a seal between the cab and bed.

    The 2017 Nissan TITAN XD Single Cab configuration “stakes out a unique position” in the segment straddling “traditional” heavy- and light-duty pickups, according to Nissan. Seen here is a diesel-powered TITAN XD Single Cab, fired by a Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel rated at 310 hp and 555 lb.-ft. of torque.

    The new TITAN King Cab configuration will be offered in 4x4 and 4x2 drive and three grade levels – S, SV and PRO-4X – each with a standard 390 hp 5.6L Endurance V8 engine and 7-speed automatic transmission. Cummins 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel – rated at 310 hp and 555 lb.-ft. of torque – is available as an option, matched with a heavy-duty 6-speed Aisin A466ND automatic transmission.

     

    The highlight of the Nissan TITAN King Cab is its 6-person seating cab capability, with wide-opening rear doors and available “rear seat delete” option for commercial use. But it does not slouch in the capability department. Half-ton TITAN King Cab models offer maximum towing capacity of 9,420 lbs. and maximum payload capacity of 1,640 lbs. when properly equipped. TITAN XD King Cab models offer maximum towing capacity of 12,510 lbs. (when diesel-equipped) and maximum payload capacity of 2,710 lbs. (when gasoline-engine equipped).

    The TITAN and TITAN XD King Cab features a roomy cab with a choice of front split bench seat or front bucket seats (standard on PRO-4X, optional on SV grade). A 60/40-split fold-down rear seat is also standard. Heated front seats are available with PRO-4X and SV grade, along with optional heated and cooled front seats on PRO-4X, Nissan said.

    Nissan said its TITAN and TITAN XD King Cabs are being assembled in Canton, MS, with its V8 engines assembled in Decherd, TN, and Cummins diesel engines assembled in Columbus, IN. Additionally, all 2017 TITAN and TITAN XD models are covered by Nissan's bumper-to-bumper 5-year/100,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first, which includes basic and powertrain coverage, include all V8 gasoline and diesel powered models.

    The King Cab’s "rear seat delete" option removes the rear seat, rear heater duct and rear roof-mounted assist grips and adds a flat rear load floor and rear wall finisher with tie-down hooks. "This feature is going to be extremely well received by commercial truck buyers for its extra utility and secure, climate-safe storage space inside the cab," said Diaz.

The addition of King Cab configurations to the 2017 TITAN and TITAN XD full-size pickup earlier this month at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show fills out the OEMs model lineup for its redesigned light truck. This long-awaited King Cab addition – a configuration that offers 6-person seating, wide-opening rear doors and available "rear seat delete" option for commercial use, with flat floor and in-cab storage space – joins the Crew Cab and Single Cab options for the 2017 TITAN pickup. (All photos courtesy of Nissan)

