Nissan TITAN pickup line now complete

A “split view” marking the differences between the TITAN Crew Cab configuration (top) and King Cab (bottom). The top photo is of a 2017 Nissan TITAN half-ton Crew Cab PRO-4X model. "The launch of the new King Cab body is the last step in a journey that began in December 2015 with the debut of the TITAN XD,” noted Fred Diaz, division vice president and general manager for North America trucks and light commercial vehicles at Nissan North America, Inc.