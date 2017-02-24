Nissan TITAN pickup line now complete

Nissan TITAN pickup line now completeFeb 24, 2017
The addition of King Cab configurations to the 2017 TITAN and TITAN XD full-size pickup earlier this month at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show fills out the OEMs model lineup for its redesigned light truck. This long-awaited King Cab addition – a configuration that offers 6-person seating, wide-opening rear doors and available "rear seat delete" option for commercial use, with flat floor and in-cab storage space – joins the Crew Cab and Single Cab options for the 2017 TITAN pickup. (All photos courtesy of Nissan)