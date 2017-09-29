Even when everything runs smoothly, maintaining a fleet of high life-cycle, heavy-duty trucks is no easy (or inexpensive) task. However, with the API category change from CJ-4 to CK-4, high-lifecycle heavy-duty rigs using CK-4 oils can stay on the road longer by reducing the amount of costly downtime, extending oil drains and, most important, enhancing fuel economy.

The CK-4 difference

Although some original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, still allow the continued use of CJ-4, others require fleet owners to switch to the enhanced CK-4 category to protect their diesel engines. These API engine oil categories, CJ-4 and CK-4, have different performance attributes, which contribute to a vehicle’s overall fuel economy and operating capacity.

API CK-4 oils must pass two additional new engine tests that are not part of the previous CJ-4 engine testing sequence. The advanced technology in CK-4 oils are specifically formulated to protect against oxidation, engine wear, viscosity loss—as a result of shear—and degradation caused by high operating temperatures. “Oxidation leads to build up and sludge,” says Jon Woetzel, technical service manager for CHS. “These kinds of deposits create engine difficulties that can ultimately result in downtime.”

Benefits to your high-life rigs and bottom line

“Full synthetic lubricants can be an investment, but the improved equipment performance means you’ll see a significant return,” says Woetzel. “Your equipment’s lubricants aren’t the place to try and find a bargain.”

Thanks to their highly synthetic refined base oils and advanced additive technologies, CK-4 synthetic oils stand up better to drastic thermal changes, oxidation and oil aeration. Because of this, using full synthetic or synthetic blend CK-4 fluids means fewer oil changes and less wear and tear on your engine during those long duty cycles. By protecting your engine from abrasion and increasing fuel economy, CK-4 lubricants ensure your rig stays on the road longer at less expense.

Use the right product

Maxtron® Enviro-Edge® is a full synthetic diesel engine oil engineered to improve fuel economy up to 1.2%; control soot and engine deposits; and provide a high TBN, thus ensuring your rig is performing at maximum capacity. Equipped with Wear Saver Technology®, Maxtron Enviro-Edge protects newer low-emission engines and is uniquely formulated to provide additional protection above and beyond the protection provided by API CJ-4 service category oils for older engines with high-life mileage. For more information and to calculate your commercial fleet savings by switching to Maxtron Enviro-Edge, visit Cenex.com.

Test your engine with oil analysis

Even with increased oil drains and premium product protection, it’s important to keep an eye on your engine and equipment performance by using oil analysis regularly. “Analyzing the oil in your vehicle is like sending your blood to the lab for tests,” says Woetzel. “An analysis will provide a lot of clues on the overall health of your engine.”

An oil analysis tests a vehicle’s oil for elemental metals, including aluminum, chromium, iron, copper and many others. In addition, this kind of analysis looks for insoluble matter like carbon and dirt and measures the oil’s viscosity. The results of each of these tests will tell a technician how the engine is wearing and help spot potential problems before they lead to unexpected downtime. The rule of thumb is to conduct an oil analysis every 15,000 miles, but an analysis should be taken no less than every time the oil gets completely drained and replaced.

Keeping rigs on the road is important for your bottom line. Using CK-4 oils can help you maximize your fleet’s efficiency and extend the life of your engine, regardless the age of your fleet. For more information, visit Cenex.com and see how your fleet can benefit by switching to CK-4.