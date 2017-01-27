Ridewell Suspensions has released the first model of its air-ride single point suspensions in the new RAR-254. “The Ridewell Air-Ride Single Point Suspension leverages proven components of the model RAR-266 suspension to provide the smoothness of an air-ride suspension with the advantages of a single point, pedestal mount suspension,” according to the company.

The RAR-254 trunnion mount suspension is available in ride heights as low as 10”. The suspension is designed for integration with Ridewell drum and disc brake axles. As an option, the suspension can be shipped fully assembled with pre-aligned axles and pivot hardware torqued to specification.

To reduce maintenance, the RAR-254 uses a high-density urethane bushing for the trunnion assembly center bushing instead of trunnion U-bolts. The suspension utilizes weld-on pedestal mounts for easy ride height customization. The replaceable boss for the pivot bushing provides for a complete replacement of the bushing assembly.

Narrow and wide bushing versions of the RAR-254 are available. Custom ride height, pedestal height and pedestal mount bolt pattern versions can be designed upon request.