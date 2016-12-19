Tech Rodeo 2016: This year's best of the best

Spared any speeches, Lucas Manlief was off the hook. Manlief was this year's all-around champion at the Tech Skills Rodeo.

Watch this gag: as Rush Truck Center - Indianapolis' Luke Manlief took the stage as the Tech Rodeo's all-around champion, we're pretty sure Rusty Rush, at left, told him he'd have to make a speech and handed him the mic.

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart noted that among Stewart-Haas Racing's employees, some of the most critical to success are its truck drivers.

Rusty Rush and NASCAR driver Tony Stewart — here explaining why he doesn't let Rush drive when they're in a vehicle together — got some banter going before announcing the Tech Rodeo's all-around champion.

There he is again: Rush Truck Center - Indianapolis' Lucas Manlief also claimed the grand champion title in the overall Medium Duty division.

Surprise, surprise: there's Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Jason Swann once more returning to the stage as reserve champion in the overall Heavy Duty division.

"He came dressed to win an award," noted awards ceremony co-emcee Jody Pollard. Rush Truck Center - Mobile, AL's Mark Craver took second place in the Heavy Duty - Paccar MX division.

Another fun exchange between Rusty Rush and Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Jason Swann, who finished second this year in the Eaton Heavy Duty division.

Chalk another one up for the home team: Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Nicholas Misch finished second in the Cummins Heavy Duty division.

Bring it in for a hug: Rush Truck Center - Oklahoma City's Will Young won first place in the Heavy Duty Alternative Fuels division.

Taking second place this year in the Peterbilt Medium Duty division was another familiar face at these competitions, Dustin Ebert, of Rush Truck Center - Phoenix.

You'll be seeing this guy again a few times: Rush Truck Center - Indianapolis' Lucas Manlief won first place in the International Medium Duty division.

A dome gone clean! Looks like Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Matthew Pogue, who took first in the Hino Medium Duty division, may have recently changed hairstyles.

Score two for the home team: Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Marcos Silva was the second-place finisher in the Body Repair division.

Among the specialty divisions is a unique competition: "Rising Stars." As Rush's Fred Scott put it, "they are our future" — these are technicians who have two years or less in their careers as techs. This year's third place finisher in the Rising Star division was Thomas Powell of Rush Truck Center - Austin.

Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Randy Brehm took first place in the Peterbilt Parts division. From the light exchange here, we're thinking Brehm may have shaved off some facial hair recently...

Rush Truck Centers' unmistakable Chairman, CEO and President Rusty Rush emphasized that the service, parts and body shop technicians are a key asset in helping sell a truck "the first time" — not just after a customer has a good maintenance or service experience.

Before the dinner and awards ceremony got started, Rusty Rush (right) called up Mario Trevino, regional general manager at Rush Truck Center - San Antonio, to give an invocation.

Of the 165 Rush Truck Centers technicians from around the country who qualified as finalists for this year's competition, some 38 would claim these trophies and buckles along with prizes and cash at the awards celebration Weds., Dec. 14.

As a special "icing on the cake" prize, the all-around champion of the Rush Truck Centers Tech Skills Rodeo got to walk away with this Stewart-Haas Racing helmet with custom paint job signed by NASCAR driver Tony Stewart .

Capping off the Rush Truck Centers Tech Skills Rodeo last week was an awards gala featuring famed NASCAR driver Tony Stewart that showcased 38 winning technicians from around the country. This year marked especially tough competition among the techs, since more tried out to qualify and margins separating winners and placement were often razor-thin.

W.M. "Rusty" Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Truck Centers, stressed that a lot has changed in trucking in recent years, but one thing that hasn't is the relationships you build and rely on in this industry.

And on that note, he said the service, parts and body shop technicians help the dealership forge those relationships — they not only help sell the truck "the second time," such as after a smooth repair experience, but indeed the first time as well because of the reputation technicians help establish.