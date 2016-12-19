Tech Rodeo 2016: This year's best of the best

Tech Rodeo 2016: This year's best of the bestDec 19, 2016
Capping off the Rush Truck Centers Tech Skills Rodeo last week was an awards gala featuring famed NASCAR driver Tony Stewart that showcased 38 winning technicians from around the country. This year marked especially tough competition among the techs, since more tried out to qualify and margins separating winners and placement were often razor-thin.
W.M. "Rusty" Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Truck Centers, stressed that a lot has changed in trucking in recent years, but one thing that hasn't is the relationships you build and rely on in this industry.
And on that note, he said the service, parts and body shop technicians help the dealership forge those relationships — they not only help sell the truck "the second time," such as after a smooth repair experience, but indeed the first time as well because of the reputation technicians help establish.