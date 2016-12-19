Fleet Owner
Tech Rodeo 2016: This year's best of the best

Dec 19, 2016
| Fleet Owner
  PC132378.jpg

    As a special "icing on the cake" prize, the all-around champion of the Rush Truck Centers Tech Skills Rodeo got to walk away with this Stewart-Haas Racing helmet with custom paint job signed by NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132381.jpg

    Of the 165 Rush Truck Centers technicians from around the country who qualified as finalists for this year's competition, some 38 would claim these trophies and buckles along with prizes and cash at the awards celebration Weds., Dec. 14.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132384.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132395.jpg

    Before the dinner and awards ceremony got started, Rusty Rush (right) called up Mario Trevino, regional general manager at Rush Truck Center - San Antonio, to give an invocation.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132408.jpg

    Michael McRoberts, senior vice president of dealer operations at Rush Truck Centers, got things started at the awards ceremony.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132414.jpg

    Jody Pollard, regional general manager at Rush Truck Center - Forth Worth, TX, co-emceed the awards show.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132446.jpg

    Fred Scott, service manager at Rush Truck Center - San Antonio, co-emceed the awards show.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132489.jpg

    Rush Truck Centers' unmistakable Chairman, CEO and President Rusty Rush emphasized that the service, parts and body shop technicians are a key asset in helping sell a truck "the first time" — not just after a customer has a good maintenance or service experience.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132498.jpg

    The first technician winner called onstage was Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Ron Hall, first place winner in the Ford Parts division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132500.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Sealy, TX's Aaron Van Straten took first place in the Hino Parts division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132501.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132509.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Orlando (FL) South's John O'Brien was the first place finisher in the Isuzu Parts division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132513.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Atlanta's Alejandro Gonzalez was this year's first place winner in the International Parts division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132520.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132522.jpg

    First to get the local boys on the board was Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Randy Brehm, who took first place in the highly competitive Peterbilt Parts division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132527.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Randy Brehm took first place in the Peterbilt Parts division. From the light exchange here, we're thinking Brehm may have shaved off some facial hair recently...

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132531.jpg

    Among the specialty divisions is a unique competition: "Rising Stars." As Rush's Fred Scott put it, "they are our future" — these are technicians who have two years or less in their careers as techs. This year's third place finisher in the Rising Star division was Thomas Powell of Rush Truck Center - Austin.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132535.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Dayton, OH's Nathaniel Walder took second place in the Rising Star division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132547.jpg

    This year's first place winner in the Rising Star division was John Malone of Rush Truck Center - Lake City, FL.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132551.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132558.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Denver's Mac Hurley was the second place finisher in the Vocational division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132561.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Houston's Carl Trevino won first place in the Vocational division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132564.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132568.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Gainesville, FL's William loving took second place in the Specialty Bus division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132574.jpg

    That's Rush Truck Center - Springfield, OH's Shane Myers, this year's first place winner in the Specialty Bus division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132575.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132579.jpg

    Score two for the home team: Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Marcos Silva was the second-place finisher in the Body Repair division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132590.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Lufkin, TX's Ryan Dugat won first place in the Body Repair division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132591.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Denver's Timothy Skiles took second place in the Body Paint division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132593.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132596.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Fontana, CA's Shawn Hengstebeck won first place in the Body Paint division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132606.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Steven Brain was the second-place finisher this year in the Hino Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132608.jpg

    A dome gone clean! Looks like Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Matthew Pogue, who took first in the Hino Medium Duty division, may have recently changed hairstyles.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132613.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Matthew Pogue won first place in the Hino Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132618.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Denver's Chris Williams took second in the Isuzu Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132623.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Waco, TX's Rick Nonamaker won first place in the Isuzu Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132627.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Hickory, NC's Eric Custead took second in the International Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132630.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132636.jpg

    You'll be seeing this guy again a few times: Rush Truck Center - Indianapolis' Lucas Manlief won first place in the International Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132640.jpg

    Taking second place this year in the Peterbilt Medium Duty division was another familiar face at these competitions, Dustin Ebert, of Rush Truck Center - Phoenix.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132641.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132647.jpg

    Last year's all-around grand champion, Travis Graham of Rush Truck Center - Orlando, took first in the Peterbilt Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132655.jpg

    Moving on to heavy duty, Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Joe Ulakovic took second in the Heavy Duty Alternative Fuels division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132656.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132662.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Oklahoma City's Will Young won first place in the Heavy Duty Alternative Fuels division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132663.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132675.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Houston's Matt Chilson took third in the Cummins Heavy Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132677.jpg

    Chalk another one up for the home team: Rush Truck Center - San Antonio's Nicholas Misch finished second in the Cummins Heavy Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132678.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132685.jpg

    Make some noise for Illinois: Rush Truck Center - Carol Stream, IL's Christopher Jordan won first place this year in the Cummins Heavy Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132691.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Sealy, TX's Brian Noska finished third in the Eaton Heavy Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132697.jpg

    There's a familiar face: Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Jason Swann finished second in the Eaton Heavy Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132700.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132707.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Denver's Paul Serr won first place in the Eaton Heavy Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132709.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132715.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Cincinnati's Derik Frazier finished third in the Heavy Duty - Navistar Engine division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132718.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Salt Lake City's Brandon Sloan took second in the Heavy Duty - Navistar Engine division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132723.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132731.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Charlotte, NC's Michael Denero won first place in the Heavy Duty - Navistar Engine division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132734.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Albuquerque's Erick Lincoln finished third in the Heavy Duty - Paccar MX division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132745.jpg

    "He came dressed to win an award," noted awards ceremony co-emcee Jody Pollard. Rush Truck Center - Mobile, AL's Mark Craver took second place in the Heavy Duty - Paccar MX division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132751.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Nashville's Glenn Boothe took first this year in the Heavy Duty - Paccar MX division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132754.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132758.jpg

    Rush Truck Centers' chief exec Rusty Rush spotted a familiar face on the way to the stage...

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132760.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Ron Hall was this year's reserve champion in the overall Parts division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132767.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Phoenix's Dustin Ebert returned to the stage as reserve champion in the overall Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132778.jpg

    Surprise, surprise: there's Rush Truck Center - Dallas' Jason Swann once more returning to the stage as reserve champion in the overall Heavy Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132795.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Orlando (FL) South's John O'Brien was back as grand champion in the overall Parts division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132800.jpg

    There he is again: Rush Truck Center - Indianapolis' Lucas Manlief also claimed the grand champion title in the overall Medium Duty division.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132807.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132812.jpg

    Rush Truck Center - Albuquerque's Erick Lincoln was this year's grand champion in the overall Heavy Duty division — no small feat!

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132816.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132825.jpg

    Rusty Rush and NASCAR driver Tony Stewart got some banter going before announcing the Tech Rodeo's all-around champion.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132844.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  PC132851.jpg

    Rusty Rush and NASCAR driver Tony Stewart — here explaining why he doesn't let Rush drive when they're in a vehicle together — got some banter going before announcing the Tech Rodeo's all-around champion.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh
  • PC132884.jpg

    NASCAR driver Tony Stewart noted that among Stewart-Haas Racing's employees, some of the most critical to success are its truck drivers.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  • PC132909.jpg

    Watch this gag: as Rush Truck Center - Indianapolis' Luke Manlief took the stage as the Tech Rodeo's all-around champion, we're pretty sure Rusty Rush, at left, told him he'd have to make a speech and handed him the mic.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  • PC132910.jpg

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  • PC132912.jpg

    Spared any speeches, Lucas Manlief was off the hook. Manlief was this year's all-around champion at the Tech Skills Rodeo.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  • PC132918.jpg

    Lucas Manlief, center, goes to shake Rusty Rush's hand.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
  • PC132923.jpg

    Lucas Manlief, all-around champion of the 2016 Rush Truck Centers Tech Skills Rodeo, shakes hands with NASCAR driver Tony Stewart onstage.

    Photo:
    Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
Capping off the Rush Truck Centers Tech Skills Rodeo last week was an awards gala featuring famed NASCAR driver Tony Stewart that showcased 38 winning technicians from around the country. This year marked especially tough competition among the techs, since more tried out to qualify and margins separating winners and placement were often razor-thin.

W.M. "Rusty" Rush, chairman, CEO and president of Rush Truck Centers, stressed that a lot has changed in trucking in recent years, but one thing that hasn't is the relationships you build and rely on in this industry.

And on that note, he said the service, parts and body shop technicians help the dealership forge those relationships — they not only help sell the truck "the second time," such as after a smooth repair experience, but indeed the first time as well because of the reputation technicians help establish.

 

