NASHVILLE. TMW FleetCheck is a new web-based maintenance management designed for fleets of 150 or fewer trucks that either contract maintenance to third parties or do their own. Introduced at the annual Technology and Maintenance Council meeting, the subscription product promises to help smaller fleets meet Dept. of Transportation recordkeeping requirements while improving cost control and management efficiency, according to Scott Vanselous, executive VP of TMW Systems.

The developer also announced a new mobile application for parts inventory management with its existing TMT Fleet Maintenance products.

For fleets using outside maintenance vendors, the new FleetCheck system gives them a way to collect, analyze and monitor those maintenance act ivies, as well as comply with federal recordkeeping requirements.

A second version for fleets with their own shops extends the full features of the company’s existing TMT solutions, according to Vanselous, including in-shop access to technical information for technicians, scheduling, parts management and a full range of management reports, as well as DOT recordkeeping.

As a SAS browser-based system, FleetCheck can be deployed quickly to any location with Internet access, usually within one week for the non-shop version and two weeks for the shop one, he said during a press briefing. Add-on modules for integrating mobile communications or exporting data to most popular accounting systems are also available.

Subscription fees for FleetCheck start at $250per month for a fleet with50 or fewer vehicles, according to Vanselous.

Available for either iOS or Android handheld devices, the new Parts Room app is part of an effort to extend all of its maintenance applications to mobile devices, according to Renaldo Adler, TMW principal for asset maintenance. It helps streamline physical inventory counts by entering information right in the storeroom, supporting bar code scanning to speedup adjustments on the fly. It also limits permitted activities based on a user’s role, only extending full administrative functionality to reports and management actions to approved users.

The new app is available for download now to all licensed TMT software users and other Parts Room features will added in the future, Adler said.