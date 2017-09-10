More than $1 billion in Florida crops are reportedly at risk from Hurricane Irma.

Even as Hurricane Irma was still working its way north through Florida, reports of widespread destruction were beginning to emerge, as were initial recovery plans.

More than 3 million people were believed to be without power and thousands of stations were without fuel as the monster storm moved through Florida on Sept. 10. Utilities were warning it could take weeks to restore power, and agricultural officials suggested more than $1 billion worth of crops could be lost by the time the storm ends.

Florida is among the top growers of fresh tomatoes, oranges, green beans, cucumbers, squash, and sugar cane. AIR Worldwide estimates insured losses in the United States will be at least $15 billion from Irma.

Nearly the entire state has come to a standstill due to Irma, which could also threaten major distribution centers of Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. Ports in Florida remained closed and fuel shortages were expected to continue because the state relies on pipelines and tankers.

Meanwhile, efforts were already underway to prep for after the storm ends. President Trump approved a request from Florida for a disaster declaration ordering federal aid to nine counties, including Miami-Dade and Hillsborough, which includes Tampa.

Miami-Dade County announced crews planned to begin cleaning work at 5 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Around the country, trucking fleets were also prepping to join the recovery efforts. For example, Owen Transport Services of Kentucky said it had drivers ready to haul water to a makeshift campsite at Daytona Racetrack. The company expects up to 20 trucks to travel to Florida and Georgia over the course of the coming week.