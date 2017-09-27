ATLANTA. HELP Inc., the non-profit provider of PrePass, introduced a tolling data analytics tool to assist companies monitor and manage their toll transactions.

The system, called INFORM Tolling, provides analytics so customers can see where truck tolls are being assessed, and confirm they are getting the best rates possible. It also identifies fraudulent charges and alerts when there are toll violations.

“INFORM is not data for the sake of data. The challenge is getting answers from the data,” Drew Anderson, director of carrier relations, said Sept. 27 at the North American Commercial Vehicle show.

INFORM Tolling works with PrePass Plus, the transponder system that combines weigh station bypassing and electronic toll payment services under one account.

The system allows customers to personalize alerts, including entering restricted tolling areas, high-volume charges, and tolls on unassigned devices.