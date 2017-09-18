Nearly 80,000 technicians will be needed in trucking over the coming decade. Will there be enough “new blood” to fill those slots? Will they have the right skills?

Join us for a free Fleet Owner-exclusive webinar on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 2 ET/11 PT. Registration is open for Tackling the Truck Technician Shortage, sponsored by Valvoline.

George Arrants, program director for national training and recruiting at WheelTime Network and Lew Flowers, president of Flowers Fleet Consulting, former director of maintenance for the U.S. Postal Service and a past chairman of the Technology & Maintenance Council, will provide insight as to how fleets can find, recruit and retain the ‘next generation’ of truck techs while ensuring those technicians have the right skills for the job.

