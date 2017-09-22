For time out of mind, the transportation and logistics world remained one dominated by men, in both managerial and front-line positions as drivers, dockworkers, dispatchers, and the like. But that’s changing—and changing fast. Today, women comprise roughly 5.1% of over-the-road truck drivers and make up 21.1% of transportation, storage, and distribution managers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And though those percentages have fluctuated in recent years, ...