Following up on its Dec. 21 announcement regarding EPA certification for the 2017MY Ford E-450 Cutaway, Landi Renzo USA announced CARB certification has been issued for the same vehicle engine family (HFMXE06.8BWZ).

With both CARB & EPA certifications in hand, this vehicle class can now be legally converted to operate on natural gas in all 50 states.

For more information, contact sales@landiusa.com or call (310) 257-9481 to speak with a representative.