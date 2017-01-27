Power management company Eaton has expanded the company’s channels of distribution for Eaton branded synthetic lubricants and multi-purpose grease to now include direct shipments to all commercial trucking industry professionals, including fleets and independent truck operators. Same day and next day deliveries are also available within the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

“Eaton PS-386 Heavy-Duty Synthetic Transmission fluid, Eaton PS-278 Synthetic Transmission fluid for medium-duty Eaton Procision transmissions, and Eaton EP-2 Multi-purpose grease have been specifically designed to improve fuel efficiency and enhance the performance of Eaton transmissions and clutches. Independent fleet tests have authenticated fuel efficiency improvements by as much as 1.5%,” the company stated.

“Using Eaton lubricants can help generate significant financial savings and speedy paybacks for all fleets,” said Bill Gross, lubricants product manager for Eaton. “Our traditional OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) dealer customers will also continue to stock our lubricants and pass along the benefits to our customers.”

Eaton PS-386 heavy-duty lubricants are available in 1-gallon jugs, 5-gallon pails and 55-gallon drums. Procision transmission PS-278 medium duty fluids are available in 5-gallon pails. EP-2 grease is available in 14-ounce tubes. All lubes are shipped directly from the Eaton Logistics Center in Indianapolis. The company note purchases must be made at roadranger.com/rr/buylube with a credit card only, and a tax exempt number is required.

PS-386 and PS-278, introduced approximately 12 months ago and now the standard factory-fill at all North American truck makers, feature:

Lower viscosity properties to deliver better fuel efficiency;

Heat management enhancements that lower sump temperatures;

Enhanced low temperature start properties;

Higher oxidation stability that allows for extended drain intervals up to 500,000 miles;

Enhanced cooper corrosion protection for transmission coolers; and

Ecologically friendly features to reduce waste and lower CO2 emissions.

“Lubricants are an integrated transmission component at Eaton as we continue to improve transmission efficiency, reliability and durability over the long haul,” added Gross.