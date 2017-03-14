The Procision automated mechanical transmission (AMT) for medium-duty Class 6 and 7 applications has expanded its application coverage with increased horsepower and GVW ratings, according to Eaton Corp. Maximum horsepower is now 300 HP, up from 260 HP, and maximum GVW ratings have been boosted to 35,000 lbs. for air-braked trucks and 33,000 lbs. for those equipped with Eaton’s Park Pawl.

The 7-speed Procision is the only Class 6/7 AMT using dual clutch technology, which provides the fuel economy of a manual transmission with the smooth shifting of an automatic transmission, according to Eaton. It was specifically designed for the medium-duty truck and bus markets as an alternative to torque converter automatic transmissions.

“By extending the horsepower and GVW ratings on Procision, Eaton is providing more customers with the opportunity to spec this transmission to help them achieve better fuel economy and improve driver confidence across applications,” said Jeff Walker, product director, heavy-duty/medium-duty/hybrid transmissions, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “Fleets that have specified and are running Procision today have seen the benefits, and today’s announcement broadens the range of applications for Procision.”