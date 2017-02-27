NASHVILLE. Agility Fuel Solutions introduced Blue iQ, its newest natural gas fuel product, at the American Trucking Association's TMC Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition. Blue iQ uses proprietary technology developed through Agility's partnership with Cummins to give natural gas vehicles the same tools diesel trucks use to optimize fuel consumption and maximize uptime.

Blue iQ integrates with Cummins Connected Diagnostics, INSITE service tool, and QuickServe support to connect vehicles, drivers, managers, and technicians for real-time management, diagnostics, and service. In addition, Blue iQ has access to Cummins proprietary engine data. Its Smart Gauge dashboard has Vehicle Range Monitor to determine how far drivers can go with the gas on board, EcoMode to help avoid unplanned refueling at low fuel levels, and Limp Home Mode to get drivers safely out of traffic at extremely low fuel levels. There's also a Cold Start Logic to ensure no downtime on cold mornings.

"The best path to a sustainable planet is to make sustainability good business," says Kathleen Ligocki, CEO, Agility Fuel Solutions. "Blue iQ allows natural gas vehicles to operate on a level playing field with diesel, but with lower fuel costs, quieter engines, and less emissions."