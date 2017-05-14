Matthew Godlewski, president of NGVAmerica, a group representing the natural gas industry, is stepping down as president to take a position with Ford Motor Co.

Dr. Kathryn Clay, vice president for policy at the American Gas Association, is stepping in as interim executive director, effective May 15th.

“It has been a privilege to lead NGVAmerica during a period of significant change in both the natural gas and transportation industries,” Godlewski said. “Some of our nation’s most prominent companies have made deep and sustainable commitments to natural gas transportation.”

NGVAmerica has formed a search committee to find its next president.

The group also said Mitchell Pratt was appointed chairman of its board of directors. He is chief operating officer of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and succeeds Gordon Exel of Westport Fuel Systems.

“I am honored to take on this leadership role and look forward to collaborating on the shared goals of all NGVAmerica members as we work together to expand the use of clean-burning natural gas in transportation,” Pratt said.