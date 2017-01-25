FourKites announced that Priya Rajagopalan and Kathleen Marcell have joined the company as chief product officer and vice president of customer success, respectively.

According to the company, Rajagopalan is a seasoned business leader with 17 years of experience in product management, marketing, and strategy. Previously, Rajagopalan was the head of product management for the Metadata Business Group of TiVo Corporation where she had global responsibility for its video, music, books, and games metadata products. While at TiVo, she led geographic expansion for video metadata across Western Europe and the APAC region, as well as spearheaded the acquisitions of Veveo, a semantic search and recommendations engine, and Integral Reach, a cloud-based predictive analytics firm.

"FourKites has set the standard for innovation in logistics technology by offering real-time visibility into the complex orchestration required for freight transportation today,” said Rajagopalan. “I am excited to work closely with our enterprise customers to expand the core tracking product across modes, enhance our platform's predictive capabilities, and drive the product vision forward."

According to the company, Marcell has spent nearly a decade ensuring enterprise clients’ success at fast-growing start ups. As the former vice president of client success at Yello, Marcell managed all divisions within client success including implementation, client engagement, and support. She grew the client success organization from five to 25 team members, created scalable processes to increase retention and optimize client growth, and headed initiative and collaboration projects across internal departments at Yello, which included restructuring product bundle offerings to streamline contracts and decrease implementation time by 40%.

As vice president of customer success, Marcell will lead and scale operations within implementation, account management, and support. “I have a passion for providing exceptional customer interactions, and I am looking forward to playing an influential part of FourKites’ customer satisfaction and growth,” she said. “FourKites is revolutionizing transparency and efficiency in the logistics industry and I, along with my team, will work closely with all customers to ensure they utilize our robust tracking technology most effectively for maximum visibility and benefit.”