Havis has introduced PKG-KB-201 package with rugged USB backlit keyboard and keyboard mount with integrated quick release functionality.

The Havis KB-101 is an IP65-rated rugged keyboard with standard USB connection with water resistant cap to allow for connection to a docking station or directly to a computing device. The keyboard includes 89 red monochrome-illumination backlight keys, including 12 function keys, to reduce eye strain, and a multi-touch, two-finger mousepad for cursor and scroll functions. The rugged keyboard includes an emergency button to invoke “help” mode for added security. The keyboard is compatible with Mac and Microsoft Windows 7, 8, Vista, XP, 2000, ME and 98.

The new PKG-KB-201 system also includes Havis’ patent-pending rugged keyboard mount made of high-performance PC-ABS thermoplastics for outstanding strength, heat resistance, feature definition and surface finish, reinforced with a mount plate of glass fiber polymer for added durability. The mount has forward/backward function from the front with a 3.875” range and a quick release function from the front for easy keyboard removal to allow users to adjust the rugged keyboard to a comfortable position. The combined system weighs 3 lbs.