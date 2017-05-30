A vision of what Elon Musk believes underground electric cars will one day look like. (Photo by The Boring Company)

The Boring Company, a venture started by Tesla founder Elon Musk, created an online frenzy late last week with the release of several conceptual images showing electric underground cars.

The series of photos were posted without any additional information on Boring’s web site. They show a number of passengers, several with bicycles, inside a glass-enclosed shuttle.

On numerous occasions, Musk has spoken of plans to develop a series of underground tunnels, with the goal of moving vehicles at speeds of 125 mph along electric tracks.

“To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels,” according to Boring. “Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won't fall on your head. A large network of road tunnels many levels deep would fix congestion in any city, no matter how large it grew (just keep adding levels).”

Earlier in May, Musk said Boring had started digging its first demo tunnel. That came shortly after Boring posted a promotional video outlining its concept. It has been viewed about four million times on YouTube.