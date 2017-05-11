PrePass-approved trucks will soon receive the green light to bypass weigh stations in North Dakota, according to HELP Inc., the non-profit provider of PrePass. Weigh stations at Mooreton and Williston will be the first sites in North Dakota to offer the truck safety electronic screening technology. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) also will deploy mobile PrePass equipment at various locations around the state.

North Dakota becomes the 33rd state to offer PrePass bypassing to fleets using their roadways.

“Time means money, especially in the trucking industry,” said HELP Inc. president and CEO Karen Rasmussen. “Safe fleets and drivers like the time and fuel savings PrePass gives them, and states appreciate the value of the system in facilitating the movement of freight as quickly and as safely as possible.”

“We are excited our commercial vehicle enforcement officers will soon have PrePass at both fixed and mobile sites to electronically screen carriers for safety, credential and in some places weight compliance,” Colonel Michael Gerhart Jr. of the NDHP said. “This capability will allow our officers to focus their attention on carriers that may have compliance concerns while allowing compliant carriers to bypass inspection sites, saving everyone both time and money.”

In addition to deploying PrePass in North Dakota, HELP recently signed renewed agreements with three longtime PrePass partner states – Arizona, California and Missouri. Arizona deployed PrePass in 1993 at its eight ports of entry. Since 1993, more than 33 million bypasses have occurred at these PrePass sites, saving drivers more than 2,800,000 hours and roughly $247 million in operating costs, the company noted.

California was an original pilot state for what later became PrePass, and also fully deployed the system in 1993. Since then, more than 100 million bypasses have occurred at the state’s 35 sites, saving carriers more than $722 million in operational costs.

Missouri, which first deployed PrePass in 2002, has also awarded a new contract to HELP after completion of a bidding process.

In addition to weigh station bypass, HELP also offers electronic toll payment options through PrePass Plus, along with InfoRM, a safety management tool that helps fleets understand their safety scores and inspection history.

Nationwide, since HELP said it began compiling data in 1997, PrePass has logged 751 million operational weigh station bypasses resulting in more than $5.5 billion in savings to motor carriers. Currently, 550,000 commercial trucks from 55,000 fleets use PrePass for bypassing and electronic toll payment, the company added.