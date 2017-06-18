Trucker Path said it has secured an additional $30 million in funding to enhance its financial services to the trucking industry.

The company launched in 2013 to assist truck drivers in finding available parking spaces. It since has started a freight-matching platform, and also offers freight factoring and fuel advances.

Trucker Path said it has an audience of 550,000 truck drivers through its various platforms. It is looking into several new expansion areas, including an insurance marketplace.

“Carriers often have to complete tons of paperwork and wait 30-60 days before getting paid. Trucker Path helps carriers get paid with just a few clicks on the mobile app – we have brought fintech into the trucking industry by automating the payment process.” said Ivan Tsybaev. “We are extremely excited to partner with Flexible Funding and Silicon Valley Bank, as this will enable us to continue our rapid growth and make the job of more trucking companies easier.”