Uber has given up the name "Otto" after a legal challenge from Clearpath Robotics, which has a division called OTTO Motors. (Photo: Uber)

Barely seven months after the autonomous beer truck delivery in Colorado, Uber confirmed it fired Otto founder Anthony Levandowski and dropped the company name in an effort to untangled itself from mounting legal troubles.

Levandowski, a former executive with Google’s driverless division, launched Otto in January 2016 and sold it months later to Uber. He became head of Uber’s autonomous division, which in October celebrated the 120-mile autonomous delivery in Colorado. However, Waymo, a spin-off from Google, filed suit, claiming that Levandowski stole confidential files and trade secrets.

Levandowski has reportedly resisted cooperating in the court case, leading to this week’s termination.

The firing came days after Uber gave up a claim to the Otto name, which was challenged in court by Clearpath Robotics, which already had a division called OTTO Motors.

While Uber is retaining the legal name "Ottomotto LLC" for freight operations, a web link for Otto now goes to Clearpath’s robotic site. The ot.to website redirects to Uber's Advanced Technologies Group.