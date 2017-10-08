Bridgestone Americas announced the launch of two new ultra-wide tires, the Greatec M835 Ecopia for the drive position and the Greatec R197 Ecopia for the trailer position.

“Our new offerings in the ultra wide base tire category cater to the growing need of long haul fleets to increase freight loads at a higher weight level,” said Eric Higgs, vice president of commercial marketing for Bridgestone Americas.

The new tires are built for better fuel efficiency, and deliver up to 20 percent longer wear life than the previous generation offering. In addition, the trailer tire delivers 6 percent better rolling resistance, the company said.

The tire have optimized shoulder designs for even wear balance and a fuel saver sidewall. They are also compatible with Bandag FuelTech retreads.

Separately, the company said Shannon Quinn has joined the company as president of original equipment tire sales. She succeeds Mike Martini, who recently retired after a 40-year career with Bridgestone Americas.