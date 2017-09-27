ATLANTA. Ryder System Inc. said Sept. 27 it has signed an exclusive partnership with Aperia Technologies that will make the Halo Tire Inflator solution the standard specification for Ryder’s heavy-duty rental fleet.

“We believe innovative automatic tire inflation solutions provide tremendous peace of mind for customers committed to on-time deliveries,” said Scott Perry, chief technology and procurement officer for Ryder Fleet Management Solutions.

As part of the partnership announced at the North American Commercial Vehicle show, Halo will become Ryder’s preferred tire inflation solution for Ryder ChoiceLease customers and bundled offerings will also be available to Ryder SelectCare customers.

“Now it will be easier for more fleets to reduce complexity when it comes to tires and reap the benefit of fast payback with our industry-leading technology,” said Josh Carter, CEO of Aperia.

The companies said the under inflation of tires remains a safety hazard, and reduces overall tire life.