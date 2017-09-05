SAF-Holland announced it is expanding its operations in Dumas, AR., and will open a new facility in a building once occupied by Federal-Mogul in response to increased business.

“Our investment in Dumas will enable SAF-Holland to expand the North American business as we prepare for increasing market demand also in the mid-term,” said Bjoern Meyer, vice president of operations for the Americas. “It allows SAF-Holland closer proximity to our OEM customers and enhances our level of service to our distributors and fleet customers. Ultimately, the location provides a means to expand our distribution network to not only support existing customers but result in additional customers.”

SAF is a manufacturer of trailer suspension and axle systems, truck suspensions, fifth wheels, landing gear, and coupling products. It has increased its Dumas staff by over 40 percent, creating 60 new jobs to date with plans to end up at about 65 total new positions. The company is investing about $4 million for additional manufacturing and warehousing space, as well as new technology and equipment.

The Dumas facility has been producing trailer suspensions in its current location since 1988. There are currently 143 employees at the plant, which makes trailer suspension and axle systems for equipment including Wabash National and Great Dane trailers.

“We appreciate the continued confidence SAF-Holland has in our workforce that led to this expansion,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The jobs being created are the advanced manufacturing jobs that spur economic development and raise the quality of life for employees and their families.”