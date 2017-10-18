Visiting the IFDA distibution solutions conference

Visiting the IFDA distibution solutions conferenceOct 18, 2017
The 2017 International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) distribution solutions conference, held at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, this week, provided 23 different workshops for foodservice companies to attend on a range of topics from recruiting and retaining workers to the latest advice or complying with new Sanitary Transportation Food Act, along with an exhibit floor packed with 156 vendors selling everything from trucks and trailers to clothing needed to work in sub-zero warehouses. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)