Visiting the IFDA distribution solutions conference

It gets cold in a refrigerated warehouse and trailer; best to wear warm, snappy-looking yet work-rated gear to help get the job done.

Somewhat obscured by the crowd is Great Dane's Alpine refrigerated truck body, which features the company's exclusive ThermoGuard liner with Microban broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection that helps fight bacteria growth, stains and odors for the entire life of the unit. Those features are also available on Great Dane trailer models, too.

Dubbed the "NexGen Home Delivery Body," Morgan said it is being aimed at "final mile" operators that need to delivery a wide range of goods in tight residential and urban areas.

Morgan Corp. crafted its latest NexGen multi temperature truck body specifically for residential delivery operations. It can carry frozen, refrigerated, and dry goods on slide-out shelves for more ergonomic loading and unloading.

Side-guard protections are being mandated in some major U.S. locales, such as New York City, to prevent cars, bicyclists and pedestrians from ending up under such trucks.

The 2017 International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) distribution solutions conference, held at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, this week, provided 23 different workshops for foodservice companies to attend on a range of topics from recruiting and retaining workers to the latest advice or complying with new Sanitary Transportation Food Act, along with an exhibit floor packed with 156 vendors selling everything from trucks and trailers to clothing needed to work in sub-zero warehouses. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)