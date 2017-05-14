UPS said it will provide 290,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space and 1,000 employees to support the Expo. (Photo: UPS)

United Parcel Service (UPS) has been chosen to lead what it called “one of the most complex logistics” in its history.

UPS said it will handle logistics operations for World Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where its operated since 1995. More than 180 countries are expected to participate in the Expo, with millions of visitors coming from around the world, which will run from Oct. 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

UPS noted that it’ll provide more than 290,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space and 1,000 employees during the Expo. The event gives UPS the opportunity to expand its footprint in the Middle East, where it has been operating since 1989.

“We plan to expand UPS’s presence in the region by establishing capacity, technology and staff capabilities to serve customers shipping to and through Dubai, long after the Expo concludes,” explained David Abney, UPS chairman and CEO, in a statement.

“An undertaking of this scale and sophistication requires a next generation network that is smart, efficient, and integrated,” he added. “We share a vision of what the logistics of tomorrow will look like.”

UPS previously served as the logistics sponsors for the 2012 Olympic Games in London and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.