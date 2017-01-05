The old way of telematics is a closed system. It’s expensive, you’re locked in, and there is limited access to data. The new way of doing things is open platform. It’s more affordable, easy to customize, and most importantly, you have open access to your data. This white paper reveals that although telematics systems may seem similar, they can in fact vary greatly. Through a comparison of hardware, cost, data collection, and other key factors, it is shown how open platform offers the total package: affordability, reliability, and ease of use, with more control and flexibility. The second section describes how fleets are getting more from their telematics investment through integration and IoT. Finally, a list of questions is provided for helping evaluate telematics providers.