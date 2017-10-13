With ZF sensor technology as well as the ProAI control unit, Deutsche Post DHL will upgrade its fleet of “streetscooter” vehicles to be autonomous on the last mile.

NVIDIA announced that Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), and ZF have partnered to deploy a test fleet of autonomous delivery trucks starting in 2018.

DPDHL will outfit electric light trucks with the ZF ProAI self-driving system, based on NVIDIA DRIVE PX technology, for automating package transportation and delivery, including the “last mile” of deliveries.

DPDHL currently has a fleet of 3,400 StreetScooter electric delivery vehicles, which can be equipped with ZF’s multiple sensors including cameras, lidar, and radar that feed into the ZF ProAI system. This can enable the vehicle to use artificial intelligence to understand its environment, plan a safe path forward, proceed along a selected route and park itself, the companies noted.

“The development of autonomous delivery vehicles demonstrates how AI and deep learning are also reshaping the commercial transportation industry,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO. “As online shopping continues to explode, and the shortage of truck drivers becomes more dire, AI-enabled vehicles will be key to providing last-mile delivery services.”

"Research and development of ecological, economical and efficient transportation will bring dramatic changes to the logistics industry," said Jürgen Gerdes, member of the Board of Management at Deutsche Post AG. "Partnering with NVIDIA and ZF will enable us to responsibly support this development, benefit from it and to reinforce our position as the industry´s innovation leader.”

“In its StreetScooter fleet, Deutsche Post DHL is taking its next step with our current and future generation of surround sensor technology and ZF ProAI artificial intelligence brain powered by NVIDIA," said Stefan Sommer, CEO at ZF. “ZF ProAI is the brain between our autonomous driving sensor set to detect and understand the environment, and our motion control based on outstanding mechanical competence – the entire system follows our ‘see – think – act’ approach. In supply logistics and on the last mile where autonomous driving has tremendous benefits, goods can be delivered independent of the time of the day and delivery staff, with minimal noise and emissions, thus significantly reducing traffic congestion in city centers.”

To develop these AI delivery vehicles, DPDHL has configured its data center with the NVIDIA DGX-1 AI supercomputer for training its neural networks. It will then run its learning models on the truck’s NVIDIA DRIVE PX platform. A prototype delivery vehicle uses six cameras, one radar, and two lidar – all feeding into the NVIDIA DRIVE PX.