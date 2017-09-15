FHWA three-truck platooning test

FHWA referred to these test trucks as “partially automated” and stressed that the technology that makes platooning possible is meant to supplement, not replace, commercial motor vehicle operators. Yet since the volume of freight moved annually by trucks on America’s roads is expected to more than double over the next 25 years, FHWA is looking to truck platooning to help “dramatically” enhance highway mobility for commercial vehicles; the most commonly used mode for freight shipping, moving 63% of total tonnage transported in the U.S.