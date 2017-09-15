FHWA three-truck platooning test

FHWA three-truck platooning testSep 15, 2017
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recently sponsored a two-day demonstration of three-truck platooning on public roadways in Northern Virginia; the results of four years’ worth of research and testing. Guided by police escort, the three tractor-trailers took journalists and other industry experts from a staging area in Centreville, VA, along routes established on Rt. 28 and I-66 to show off how Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control (CACC) technology improve fuel efficiency and highway throughput. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)