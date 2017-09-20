Ford, Virginia Tech use van with driver in 'seat suit' to test autonomous signals

The light bar signals may have helped convey that the Transit Connect was stopping to this cyclist, who waited to cross. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

The Transit Connect van used a light bar across the top of the windshield to display signals. As seen here, dual two-bar dashes slowly floating out to the sides and back to the center were displayed when the vehicle was slowing down or stopped. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

It's a hot topic, obviously; autonomous vehicles always garner lots of attention. The Transit Connect stopped this crowd of passers-by and got those cell phones whipped out taking video. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

The "driverless" Transit Connect got some double-takes; this pedestrian kept glancing back, for instance. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

The seat disguise proved pretty convincing to those who happened to look inside the vehicle and notice. Was this police officer passing by one of those? (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

This pedestrian flashed a friendly peace sign at the Transit Connect, likely having noticed it appeared to be driving itself. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

The woman in the crosswalk waved a thanks to the "driverless" Transit Connect for stopping, as she probably would have done with any vehicle that stopped to let her by. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

What's interesting in the Ford-Virginia Tech experiment is how various pedestrians reacted to the simulated self-driving vehicle. Here, a woman passes by in a crosswalk and doesn't seem to pay it much notice. (Photo: Ford Motor Co.)

The Ford Transit Connect van used a light bar across the top of the windshield to display signals. As seen here, the light bar displays a solid, four-bar dash in the center when the vehicle is in motion; a quickly flashing, four-bar dash in the center when it's about to move; and dual two-bar dashes slowly floating out to the sides and back to the center when it's slowing down or stopped. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

The Ford Transit Connect van used a light bar across the top of the windshield to display signals. As seen here, dual two-bar dashes slowly floating out to the sides and back to the center were displayed when the vehicle was slowing down or stopped; a solid, four-bar dash in the center was displayed when it was in motion; and a quickly flashing, four-bar dash in the center was displayed when it was about to move. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

All seat-suited up, the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute driver kept his hands low to steer to complete the ruse. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute driver puts on his "seat suit" in preparing for an undercover run as a simulated self-driving car. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

Look, ma, no hands! A driver disguised as a seat tested out visual signals that could someday be used to communicate with pedestrians and others outside the vehicle. Ford and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute are exploring how a car can simply and effectively perform the equivalents of something like a head nod or hand wave, given that there may not be a human behind the wheel in the future to do those things. (Image: Ford Motor Co.)

Sitting in the driver's seat, you might wave a few fingers repeatedly — as in, "go ahead" — to let a pedestrian or cyclist know it's okay to cross in front of your car. But what if there's no driver and it's a self-driving car or truck?

With all the efforts to engineer and test autonomous vehicles, that's a point that doesn't come up often. Drivers today might use things like head nods or hand waves to communicate with walkers, cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers in other vehicles near them. It's usually to establish an order of operations, such as whether you're moving or letting someone else move first.

Ford and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute are exploring how a self-driving vehicle will give those kinds of signals, absent a body behind the wheel to do so.

Click through the slideshow to learn about the methods they tested out last month and see some of reactions the test vehicle, a Transit Connect van, got from those who spotted and interacted with it.

Ford noted that while the intent of these efforts is to help develop industry-standard visual signals for autonomous vehicles, the company is also working on ways to communicate with the blind and visually impaired.