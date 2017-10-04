Logistical twist: New supply chain angle for drones and delivery vans

Once the drone has landed successfully, the van driver retrieves the package and completes last-mile delivery to the end customer. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

Initially with the pilot project, the drones will only be used in favorable weather conditions with sustained winds up to about 18 mph and gusts up to 27 mph. Project representatives stressed that the focus is "safety first" during the live demonstration. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

Having arrived at the delivery van in a live demonstration, the drone hovers and then begins its descent to land on the van. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

There are fail-safes built in if something goes wrong, such as if the delivery van moves from the target rendezvous point. The drone can be sent back to its origin or can stop and hover for a time if need be; the Matternet M2 has a maximum flight time of about 35 minutes. If the drone were to lose connectivity, it can deploy a parachute and float safely to the ground. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

The drone's location and progress — as well as those of the van it's heading toward — are monitored via GPS systems. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

The interconnected system will select a rendezvous point with a delivery van and map the drone to that location. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

The drone delivering the package can calculate a rendezvous point for a courier van, taking into account traffic conditions and current routes. This illustration shows those points ("RPs") and their proximity to delivery vans' planned routes. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

The drone is ready for liftoff. It has a maximum flight time of about 35 minutes and can carry packages that fit in its cargo container weighing up to 6.6 lbs./ 3 kg. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

Once packed into an outer cargo box, the online order is ready to be transferred to the drone. Within minutes, this order can be on its way to a van on an existing delivery route, potentially shortening the usual supply chain transportation time drastically. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

Notably, the project is limited in that the drones can transport only relatively small items typically one at a time. Will such a use prove cost- and time-effective enough to create an advantage over traditional supply chain methods? (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

Reporters look on during a demonstation of the Vans and Drones project. Shown on the screen they're watching, a merchant packs an order for coffee that was placed with Siroop.

Thus the project addresses the supply chain challenge of centrally warehousing and then distributing products quickly. Cloud-based tracking systems are linked together at the marketplace, merchant and actual distribution levels to coordinate the drone-based delivery. (Image: Mercedes-Benz Vans)

It all begins with a product ordered online. Rather than using drones to take packages from a delivery van to the end customer, a new Mercedes-Benz Vans e-commerce project is testing the use of drones to shuttle products from merchant locations scattered throughout a city to a delivery van.

Drones still draw fascination from the public, and their potential use so far in the supply chain has centered on them flying from delivery vans to drop off packages. But what if that role was flipped around?

An aptly named Mercedes-Benz Vans project called "Vans and Drones" is doing exactly that. In a pilot test going on now in Zurich, Switzerland, the company has partnered with American drone maker Matternet Inc. and Swiss online marketplace Siroop that's using drones essentially to supply delivery vans.

Menlo Park, CA-based Matternet is already pushing ahead in the drone delivery business, developing "Stations" that use the company's drones to fly packages from one drop-off location to another to provide on-demand delivery.

But Siroop is pointing out a different use for drones. Since Siroop offers products online that may not be centrally warehoused, it presents a logistical difficulty in sourcing those products for fast delivery. The idea with the Drones and Vans project is to use drones to ferry such items quickly and autonomously from the product maker or merchant to a delivery van at predefined rendezvous locations along existing routes.

An important part of the project is the cloud systems and software in the background. Wireless tracking and GPS systems at Siroop, Matternet and Mercedes-Benz Vans are linked together to monitor and coordinate transportation of a product that's ordered from drone to van.

The Matternet M2 drone being used with the project can transport 3 kg (6.6 lbs.) of payload up to 20 km (12.4 miles) and flies at 70 km/h, or about 43.5 mph. It tracks along to its destination at a height of about 80 m, which is just above 262 ft.; the routes it flies are preauthorized, just like air traffic control.

The delivery van — which in this case is a specially outfitted Mercedes-Benz Vito, the equivalent of the Metris sold in the U.S. — then handles last-mile transportation to the customer. This role could easily be filled by a plethora of delivery vehicles.

