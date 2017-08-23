VW's throwback-future van to 'haul people and freight'

Would this be Volkswagen's first electric van to make it to production, should the I.D. Buzz do so as planned? No indeed: here's a shot of the automaker's "Elektro-Bus," an electric version of the Type 2 Microbus that was produced in very limited numbers between 1972 and 1976 in response to the global oil crisis in the early '70s. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Like VW's original Microbus, the I.D. Buzz is designed to provide "ample space for passengers or cargo." That will mean up to eight passengers with the seats in, or 162.5 cu. ft. of cargo when those are folded down or removed, according to the automaker. Thus the I.D. Buzz could deliver "the space of a full-size SUV on the footprint of a typical mid-size SIV," Volkswagen said, and "there's even a front trunk." (Photo: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen noted that the I.D. Buzz's LED headlights "have hexagonal segments that act as 'eyes' to communicate the vehicle's status" — perhaps that refers to "charged" or "sleep" modes? (Photo: Volkswagen)

Battery range and charging is sure to change in the coming years. At present, Volkswagen claims the I.D. Buzz's 111 kWh battery pack provides "nearly 300 miles" of range and can charge to 80% of energy capacity in 30 minutes using a VW 150 kW fast-charge system. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Don't look for much of anything in the way of manual controls here. The I.D. Buzz's "steering wheel" is more of a hand-grip that features touchscreen-like selection between park, reverse, neutral and drive gears and can retract into the dash, perhaps when the vehicle drives itself or is turned off. (Photo: Volkswagen)

The I.D. Buzz van, if launched as planned, would share Volkswagen's new "MEB" electric drivetrain with the automaker's I.D. electric compact car and I.D. Crozz electric SUV concepts. The company is positioning itself to make good on its promise to sell 1 million EVs by 2025. (Photo: Volkswagen)

What can accommodate people can also easily accommodate freight. The I.D. Buzz has much more space inside than its exterior would lead you to believe, thanks to electric motors over each axle and battery packs below the floor. (Photo: Volkswagen)

While most of Volkswagen's statements about it are quite forward-reaching, the I.D. Buzz concept van does illustrate this future notion well: What will it look like when you build a car more as a room to accommodate people while it drives itself around, rather than something that has to be operated by a person? The answer, as many have envisioned, comes out in the I.D. Buzz: the vehicle is somewhat more of a flexible living room on wheels. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Could this actually be yet another play for semi-automated urban and/or last-mile delivery? Read on: at this point slated for a production arrival in 2022 for the United States, Europe and China, Volkswagen contended its I.D. Buzz electric concept van would "both haul people and haul freight" since it will offer a Cargo version. Of course, as illustrated by the surfboards stuck on the roof in the photo above, the I.D. Buzz is meant to reboot VW's iconic, California-dreamin' Microbus. (Photo: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has unveiled an electric-drive concept van that's part of the automaker's strategy to sell a million EVs by 2025. It's also geared toward more autonomous driving by the time it's to arrive in production, and could offer a method of automated freight delivery besides.

There's been a spate of news recently surrounding vans and electric drive options, with the vehicle category apparently lending itself well to the configuration both in larger and small bodies. Volkswagen's I.D. Buzz concept vehicle is aimed first at rekindling a cultural icon — the classic VW Microbus that once wielded plentiful flower power, if not nearly as much in horses — but the intent with this concept van is more futuristic than throwback.

To that end, the I.D. Buzz van will, by all appearances, be all-electric and electronic. The concept vehicle envisions "interactive connectivity and highly automated driving," with a retracting steering wheel, if one could call it that, and few other outward controls; a center console and vehicle buttons and dials found once upon a time in the dash are pretty much replaced by an iPad or plugged-in tablet computer.

More importantly in terms of freight accommodation, the I.D. Buzz concept van has electric motors situated over each axle delivering all-wheel drive and a total of 369 hp, with battery packs situated beneath the floor. That allows a stretched wheelbase and "near-zero body overhangs" beyond the front and rear wheels, with lots of flexible cargo or passenger area in between.

"The vehicle looks like a compact commercial van on the outside, even though it offers the generous interior space of a large SUV," said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles CEO Eckhard Scholz added that "along with a minibus version, we'll also be offering an I.D. Buzz Cargo variant for zero-emissions delivery of goods."

Further, "this is an ideal concept for an electric van, particularly for delivering packages and goods to the inner cities," Scholz said.

It's about the umpteenth example in the last 12 months or so of a potential new take on last-mile, more highly autonomous or mechanized package/ order delivery, but which idea takes in the real world — and works as it's supposed to, actually improving on current practices — is something else altogether.