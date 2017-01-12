Fleet Owner
Home > Blogs > Running Lights > Twitter less kind to Chao than senators were
Running Lights

Twitter less kind to Chao than senators were

Jan 12, 2017 by in Running Lights
RSS
Related Media
Chao, 'ideal candidate' to lead DOT, emphasizes safety, funding innovation

While Transportation Secretary-to-be Elaine Chao got a free pass from the Senate Commerce Committee in a confirmation hearing Wednesday, the twitterverse was not so uncritical.

Here’s a sampling of tweets from some supporters, the skeptical and the semi-famous.

Of course, everything was outstanding as far as @realDonaldTrump and team were concerned.

Many observers commented on how cozy the senators seemed to be with the nominee.

From the left side of the political spectrum, the hearing provided much to be offended about.

And there were plenty of questions about questions that didn’t get asked.

Every special interest and niche has an angle.

A Kentucky-reared celeb adds her tweet’s worth.

It being twitter, there’s always this.

Please or Register to post comments.

Related Articles
What's Running Lights?

Analysis and commentary regarding events, policy and business trends important to owner-ops and small fleets.

Contributors

Kevin Jones

Kevin Jones has an odd fascination with the supply chain. As editor of American Trucker, he focuses on the critical role owner-ops and small fleets play in the economy, locally and globally. And he...
View all Contributors
Blog Archive
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×