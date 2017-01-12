Twitter less kind to Chao than senators were

While Transportation Secretary-to-be Elaine Chao got a free pass from the Senate Commerce Committee in a confirmation hearing Wednesday, the twitterverse was not so uncritical.

Here’s a sampling of tweets from some supporters, the skeptical and the semi-famous.

Of course, everything was outstanding as far as @realDonaldTrump and team were concerned.

“It would be hard to come up with a more qualified nominee than the one before us.” More praise for Elaine Chao: https://t.co/QJ5ZHnig1E — Transition 2017 (@transition2017) January 12, 2017

Many observers commented on how cozy the senators seemed to be with the nominee.

Dispatch from the bubble of bipartisan bliss that was the Elaine Chao's confirmation hearing https://t.co/70FxvRbHsk — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) January 11, 2017

From the left side of the political spectrum, the hearing provided much to be offended about.

The Sexist Chatter at Elaine Chao's Confirmation Hearing Will Make You Shudder https://t.co/dnjCSQZ9Yv — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 11, 2017

And there were plenty of questions about questions that didn’t get asked.

Elaine Chao made $1.2 million on Wells Fargo board amidst scandal. Her Sen confirmation hearing didn't ask about it. https://t.co/2s1YjmnJca — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) January 12, 2017

Every special interest and niche has an angle.

Trump pick for Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao signals support for private innovation https://t.co/zV546G0YQh — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) January 12, 2017

A Kentucky-reared celeb adds her tweet’s worth.

Ouch. Elaine Chao Gets Cozy Reception at Confirmation Hearing, via @nytimes https://t.co/Oo71b0ifa8 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 12, 2017

It being twitter, there’s always this.