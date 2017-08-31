Schneider, which moved more than 3 million loads throughout the course of last year, announced it achieved 99.9999 percent theft-free loads in 2016.

“While we employ various technologies and processes to keep freight safe, our best assets are our careful and observant drivers behind the wheel of every load,” noted Dave Geyer, senior vice president and general manager of Van Truckload for Schneider. “Schneider drivers’ skill sets are kept sharp through thorough theft-prevention training, both during drivers’ onboarding and in quarterly training sessions. We also keep our drivers updated on the locations and types of thefts that are occurring industrywide.”

Data from CargoNet indicates that a 99.9999 percent rate of theft-free loads is a “great accomplishment,” according to Schneider.

“It’s clear that Schneider places a strong emphasis on security, and they continue to lead by example with their approach,” said Anthony Canale, general manager at CargoNet. “Schneider's dependable reputation and its extensive understanding of the importance of putting in layers to ensure a 360-degree approach is a sign of its commitment to securing its customers freight. We are honored to be a part of Schneider’s continued success.”

According to CargoNet’s annual theft trend analysis, the value of loads lost increased in 2016. Last year, the industry as a whole suffered 864 cargo theft incidents, averaging $203,913 per lost load.

Other key takeaways from the report released by CargoNet include: