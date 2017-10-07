The Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) has voted to increase the speed limit for trucks on portions of several interstate highways to 60 mph from 55 mph.

The increase will take place before the end of the year and are for stretches where the passenger vehicle speed limit is 65 mph. Oregon is one of seven states that do not have uniform speed limits on interstate highways.

Officials said truckers were averaging 60 mph in these areas and raising the limit would help improve overall traffic flow.

A report from Portland State University noted that the growing use of safety systems, such as lane-departure warning, are improving safety. In addition, radar speed signs are better alerting truck drivers to reduce speeds through work zones.

Specifically, the change covers Interstate 5 south of Portland, other than urban areas; Interstate 205 from the junction of I-5 to West Linn; and Interstate 84 from Troutdale to The Dalles.

OTC also lowered the limit for passenger vehicles on I-5 near Roseburg to 60 mph from 65. The truck speed limit in this area will remain 55 mph.