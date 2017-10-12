3rd Eye and Gorilla Safety have developed an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution that integrates into 3rdEye's fleet management platform, the companies announced this week.

3rd Eye develops vehicle safety cameras and radar; Gorilla Safety provides software solutions that automate fleet and safety management.

ELDs will become mandatory on Dec. 18 for motor carriers and commercial drivers by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

According to the FMCSA, an ELD automatically records a driver's time behind the wheel and other hours-of-service (HOS) data. An ELD monitors a vehicle's engine to capture data on whether the engine is running, if the truck is moving, total miles driven and duration of engine operation (engine hours).

"We recognize the importance of ELDs to fleets everywhere and with the impending FMCSA deadline, 3rd Eye is aggressively moving forward to help its client be better prepared for the mandate requirements. We are pleased to align with an industry-leading fleet and safety services provider like 3rd Eye," said Mark Walton, chief executive officer and co-founder of Gorilla Safety.

3rd Eye President Darrick Reed noted that his company is rolling out an enhanced suite of digital tools because of customer demand.

"The beauty of 3rd Eye ELD is its simplicity," Reed said. "3rd Eye ELD uses a Smartphone to log miles, calculate hours driven and manage documents. It's a plug-and-play system that takes the stress out of FMCSA compliance."

The 3rd Eye ELD offering is part of its Enhance Vehicle Behavioral Analytics, a complete suite of information captured by 3rd Eye cameras, collision avoidance radar, body sensors and chassis data – transmitted in real time via 3rd Eye's Hurricane Gateway to fleet owners to help better manage and protect their assets. All data is transmitted through the use of one connection, cutting down wire bundle clutter and simplifying installation, maintenance, and ultimately – data dissemination.