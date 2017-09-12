CalAmp today introduced its V-Series ELD designed to help the trucking industry meet the Dec. 18, 2017 deadline of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration electronic logging device (ELD) mandate.

The three-part ELD bundle will be offered with a choice of a CalAmp or third-party Hours of Service (HoS) applications. To date, CalAmp said it has certified two V-Series HoS development partners including Pedigree Technologies and ATS Fleet Management Solutions to deliver turnkey ELD compliant integrated bundles.

CalAmp stated it developed the V-Series ELD as a self-install bundle that includes a removable tablet, custom designed cradle with embedded telematics and a programmable LED malfunction indicator.

"With over seven million connections to our device management platform, we have deep expertise in the complexity of vehicle integration and purpose-built our V-Series ELD to be flexible with easy installation and fewer points of failure," said Justin Schmid, senior vice president and general manager of CalAmp's telematics systems business. "We are pleased to be partnering with Pedigree and ATS and look forward to rapidly scaling our business through trusted distributors that add expertise in delivering connected truck platforms."

"We started out as a CalAmp customer and our relationship developed into a valuable strategic partnership," said Wade Wilson, chief executive officer for Pedigree Technologies. "We are excited to be in the CalAmp marketplace to expand the reach of our ELD Chrome application to a wider audience. With our ELD solution, companies can meet mandate requirements and leverage a broad set of applications on our award-winning OneView platform."