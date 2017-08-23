Element Fleet Management announced it has released maintenance scheduling through Element's Xcelerate for Drivers website and mobile app with Firestone Complete Auto Care (FCAC), Tires Plus, and windshield repair scheduling with Safelite AutoGlass locations.

"We know we need to make preventive maintenance and repairs easy and convenient," said Michele Cunningham, senior vice president of products and services, Element Fleet Management North America. "With Xcelerate for Drivers we are creating a fully digitized workflow in the fleet management ecosystem – connecting drivers and suppliers, and then bringing transactional, vehicle and driver data back to the business."

Firestone Complete Auto Care and Tires Plus stores are highlighted to indicate that the driver can immediately schedule an appointment within the app. Based on mileage and other vehicle data, the appointment scheduler pre-selects any services that Xcelerate recognizes are recommended for the vehicle, like a routine oil change. In addition, the driver can choose other repair items needing attention.

If drivers need windshield or vehicle glass repair or replacement, the app connects directly to Safelite AutoGlass' scheduling services. Drivers can add their appointments to their calendars and receive a reminder email or notification.

In addition, fleet managers can pre-determine available facilities within the app to ensure their drivers are visiting approved service centers, and quickly view status of maintenance tickets and services. Xcelerate for Drivers also now features manufacturer's alerts for potential open recalls on a driver's assigned vehicle.